(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank peer review, Fitch Ratings has affirmed Comerica, Inc. (CMA)'s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. Please refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review' dated Oct. 08, 2013) for a discussion of rating actions taken on the large regional banks. A complete list of rating actions on CMA follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR CMA's rating affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable from Negative is supported by the company's above-peer tangible capital base, improved fundamentals such as asset quality performance and strong funding profile evidenced by 43% of noninterest bearing deposits. Capitalization levels are considered a rating strength as well as the company's consistent credit performance through various economic cycles. Further, Fitch considers CMA capital management to be conservative given the company has historically had a tangible common equity position higher than its large regional peers. Similar to the industry, CMA has faced credit quality challenges, but performance has been relatively good to date, reflecting the predominately commercial composition of the loan book. Fitch notes the recent credit downturn was tied to real-estate assets. Nonetheless, the company's large commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio, which are typically more susceptible to economic downturns, has performed very well over time despite exposure to Michigan's local economy and the auto industry. C&I loans are roughly 56% of total loans. It is the highest share by a wide margin relative to large regional peers, which on average, C&I accounted for 23% of total loans. CMA's credit performance related to its C&I book has also performed better than peers through numerous credit cycles, despite its larger concentration. Incorporated in the ratings is the expectation of continued solid credit performance. CMA's capital position is one of the highest of the peer group with a TCE ratio of 10.04% and an estimated Tier 1 common (under Basel III) of 10.10% for 2Q'13. Fitch believes CMA's high level of tangible capital is prudent given the relatively higher risk earning-asset base. Offsetting, CMA's financial performance continues to lag regional peers given the prolonged low rate environment and weak economy. Although CMA's earnings performance is consistent and has slightly improved year-over-year, earnings are weaker than most peers. In Fitch's opinion, given the prolonged rate environment, CMA's future results will be more in-line with current performance reflecting CMA's asset sensitive balance sheet, which is typically impacted by changing rates given the sizable mix of C&I loans. Offsetting, when rates do rise, CMA earnings should benefit more than other peers boosting its current ROA and NIM. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR CMA's ratings are at the high-end of its rating potential given that financial performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial institutions. Although not anticipated, ratings could be negatively affected if CMA were to reduce capital below peer averages while maintaining similar loan mix within a relatively short-time frame. Further, a payout ratio (including repurchase activity) exceeding 100% would also put pressure on current ratings. 