(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank
peer review,
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Comerica, Inc. (CMA)'s long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Stable from
Negative. Please refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating
Actions on Its
Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review' dated Oct. 08,
2013) for a
discussion of rating actions taken on the large regional banks.
A complete list
of rating actions on CMA follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
CMA's rating affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable from
Negative is
supported by the company's above-peer tangible capital base,
improved
fundamentals such as asset quality performance and strong
funding profile
evidenced by 43% of noninterest bearing deposits. Capitalization
levels are
considered a rating strength as well as the company's consistent
credit
performance through various economic cycles. Further, Fitch
considers CMA
capital management to be conservative given the company has
historically had a
tangible common equity position higher than its large regional
peers.
Similar to the industry, CMA has faced credit quality
challenges, but
performance has been relatively good to date, reflecting the
predominately
commercial composition of the loan book. Fitch notes the recent
credit downturn
was tied to real-estate assets. Nonetheless, the company's large
commercial and
industrial (C&I) portfolio, which are typically more susceptible
to economic
downturns, has performed very well over time despite exposure to
Michigan's
local economy and the auto industry. C&I loans are roughly 56%
of total loans.
It is the highest share by a wide margin relative to large
regional peers, which
on average, C&I accounted for 23% of total loans. CMA's credit
performance
related to its C&I book has also performed better than peers
through numerous
credit cycles, despite its larger concentration. Incorporated in
the ratings is
the expectation of continued solid credit performance.
CMA's capital position is one of the highest of the peer group
with a TCE ratio
of 10.04% and an estimated Tier 1 common (under Basel III) of
10.10% for 2Q'13.
Fitch believes CMA's high level of tangible capital is prudent
given the
relatively higher risk earning-asset base.
Offsetting, CMA's financial performance continues to lag
regional peers given
the prolonged low rate environment and weak economy. Although
CMA's earnings
performance is consistent and has slightly improved
year-over-year, earnings are
weaker than most peers. In Fitch's opinion, given the prolonged
rate
environment, CMA's future results will be more in-line with
current performance
reflecting CMA's asset sensitive balance sheet, which is
typically impacted by
changing rates given the sizable mix of C&I loans. Offsetting,
when rates do
rise, CMA earnings should benefit more than other peers boosting
its current ROA
and NIM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
CMA's ratings are at the high-end of its rating potential given
that financial
performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial
institutions.
Although not anticipated, ratings could be negatively affected
if CMA were to
reduce capital below peer averages while maintaining similar
loan mix within a
relatively short-time frame. Further, a payout ratio (including
repurchase
activity) exceeding 100% would also put pressure on current
ratings.
Additionally, a change to a more aggressive business strategy
would also be
viewed negatively
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Stable from
Negative:
Comerica Incorporated
Long-term IDR at 'A';
Short-term IDR at 'F1';
Short-term debt at 'F1';
Senior debt at 'A';
Subordinated debt at 'A-';
Support at '5';
Support floor at 'NF'.
Comerica Bank
Long-term IDR at 'A';
Short-term IDR at 'F1';
Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
Support at '5';
Support floor at 'NF'.
