(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Following its community bank peer
review, Fitch
Ratings has downgraded Trustmark Corporation's (TRMK) long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Please refer to
the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Community
Banks Group
Following Peer Review' dated Sept. 23, 2013 for a discussion of
rating actions
taken on the community banks. A complete list of rating actions
on TRMK follows
at the end of this release.
Fitch downgraded TRMK's IDRs reflecting the issuer's weaker
earnings profile and
lower capital levels relative to other community bank peers in
the 'BBB'
category. Offsetting these factors is its good asset quality as
measured through
net charge-offs (NCOs) and the leading market share in TRMK's
home state and
incremental expansion in the Alabama market given its recent
Banctrust Financial
Group (BFTG) acquisition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
Despite a challenging interest rate environment, TRMK has
maintained a NIM which
exceeds the community bank peer group average. Nonetheless, core
earnings, as
measured through pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), have
experienced pressure
over the last five quarters. Fitch notes that TRMK's PPNR at
2Q13 was at 1.27%
and on the lower end of the community bank peer group versus a
year ago where
the company had a much stronger PPNR (relative to community
peers) at 1.80%.
Fitch anticipates that over the long term, TRMK's earnings
performance will
revert to above peer averages.
TRMK's higher relative ratings have historically been supported
by its strong
capital levels. However, given the 1Q13 acquisition of BFTG,
capital levels have
declined nearly 200bps since a year ago. Further, relative to
its community bank
peer group, TRMK's capital levels are now in the mid-to-lower
range. Fitch
anticipates capital rebuild over the medium term to be
relatively muted as TRMK
faces higher operational costs, has lower level of core
earnings, and more
importantly continues to maintain a relatively high
dividend-payout.
Fitch notes that TRMK's asset quality deteriorated during the
crisis, mainly
reflecting its Florida exposure. More recent NCOs have remained
very manageable,
with a 5Q NCO average of 21bps which reflects lower charge-off
levels than the
community bank peer group average. Absolute levels of NPAs have
modestly
increased, however this primarily reflects acquired foreclosed
real estate from
BFTG. The conservative mark on the loan portfolio (15% of total
loans, 48% of
OREO) helps to mitigate the risk inherent in BTFG's troubled
loan book, and
Fitch would not anticipate further write-downs in the acquired
portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
Fitch anticipates capital ratios will rebuild slowly over a
two-year period to
levels slightly above community bank peer group averages.
Failure to rebuild
capital in line with projections could lead to further pressure
on TRMK's
ratings. Further, TRMK's ratings could also be negatively
influenced if credit
quality on loan portfolio (acquired and legacy) deteriorates
beyond current
expectations or, if core earnings performance were not to
rebuild to levels in
line appropriately above peer averages over time.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Trustmark Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support affirmed Floor at 'NF'.
Trustmark National Bank
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Viability downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support affirmed Floor at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Community Banks Group
Following Peer
Review' (Sept. 23, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
