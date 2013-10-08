(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank
peer review, Fitch
Ratings has revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable on
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
(STI) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). Please refer to the release
titled 'Fitch
Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following
Peer Review'
dated Oct. 08, 2013 for a discussion of rating actions taken on
the large
regional banks. A complete list of rating actions on STI follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
STI's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+' reflecting the company's
solid liquidity
profile, sound capital position, and improving asset quality.
The company's
Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable reflecting an
improving overall risk
profile.
STI's risk profile benefits from a reduction in residential
mortgage and home
equity lending, and a material decline in problem assets.
Further, its risk
profile incorporates a balanced business mix, and a good degree
of noninterest
income. In light of the low interest rate environment and
subdued economic
growth, Fitch remains concerned relative to the industry
stretching for yield.
Fitch notes that STI's securities portfolio continues to have
very little credit
risk, and its loan growth suggests a measured approach to
extending credit in
the current environment, characterized as having very
competitive pricing.
Lastly, STI's interest rate risk positioning is relatively
neutral, not
suggesting any directional bets in its risk management.
Somewhat offsetting this, STI's earnings performance remains
below large
regional bank peer averages, though it does reflect an improving
trend over the
past several years. The improvement in reported earnings has
largely come from
lower provision expenses. Fitch views favorably STI's recent
settlement with
Freddie Mac, however, noting that most of STI's legacy
repurchase risk resides
with Fannie Mae.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
Sustained and improved profitability metrics that are in line
with large bank
regional peers, combined with the maintenance of appropriate
capital levels and
the continuation of moderating asset quality, could result in
positive rating
momentum for STI. Fitch anticipates that resolution of the
Positive Rating
Outlook may extend beyond 12 months. Conversely, deteriorating
asset quality
trends, combined with a lack of improvement in profitability
metrics could
pressure STI's current ratings, though a downgrade is viewed as
unlikely.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and Revised the Outlook
to Positive
from Stable:
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
Short-term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
Preferred stock at 'BB-';
Senior debt at 'BBB+';
Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
Short-term debt at 'F2';
Support at 5;
Support Floor at 'NF'.
SunTrust Bank
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
Short-term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
Long-term deposits at 'A-';
Market-linked securities at 'A-emr';
Senior notes at 'BBB+';
Short-term deposits at 'F2';
Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
Short-term debt at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Floor at 'NF'.
SunTrust Capital I
SunTrust Capital III
National Commerce Capital Trust I
Preferred stock at 'BB'.
SunTrust Preferred Capital I
Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
