(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank
peer review,
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Huntington Bancshares, Inc.'s (HBAN)
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is
revised to
Stable from Positive. Please refer to the release titled 'Fitch
Takes Rating
Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review'
dated Oct. 8,
2013 for a discussion of rating actions taken on the large
regional banks. A
complete list of rating actions on HBAN follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
Fitch's upgrade of HBAN's IDR is supported by the company's good
earnings
profile, solid capital and liquidity position, and stable asset
quality
performance, which is currently in-line with 'A-' rated regional
peers.
Despite a difficult operating environment, HBAN has delivered
solid results with
ROA hitting an average of 1.13% and PPNR/Average Assets
averaging 1.70% over the
last five quarter-end periods. Although not immune to the
pressures from the low
interest rate environment, HBAN's NIM compression has been more
manageable
versus its large regional peers. Incorporated in Fitch's rating
action is the
view that current operating trends are sustainable.
Fitch also believes that given the company's improved risk
profile, credit
metrics should remain stable and within its normalized range
0.35%-0.55%,
although for 2Q13 NCO were slightly below at 0.34%.
Additionally, the company's
strong non-interest bearing deposit growth (up 65% over the last
two years) has
lowered its structural funding costs. The company's is also
targeting positive
operating leverage position, which should support the bottom
line.
HBAN's capital position is also considered to be strong as its
estimated Tier 1
common under Basel III is on the higher-end of peers at 10.11%
for 2Q13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
HBAN's ratings are at the high-end given that at the current
rating of 'A-'
performance is in-line with peers.
Although not expected, should HBAN's performance fall below
current levels such
as ROA and NIM or credit measures weaken with outsized losses
impacting capital
levels, ratings would come under pressure. Additionally,
aggressive capital
management would also be viewed negatively.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Preferred stock to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Huntington National Bank
--Long-term deposits to 'A' from 'A-';
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Senior unsecured to 'a-' from 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2'.
Huntington Capital I, II
--Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Sky Financial Capital Trust I-IV
--Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington National Bank
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
