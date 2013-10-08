(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank
peer review, Fitch
Ratings has upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Please refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional
Bank Group
Following Peer Review' dated Oct. 8, 2013) for a discussion of
rating actions
taken on the large regional banks. A complete list of rating
actions on FITB
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
Fitch upgraded FITB's IDR reflecting the company's strong
earnings profile. The
company's earnings continue to trend above peer averages, and
provide for good
capital generation. Even excluding the large Vantiv-related gain
in 2Q13, the
company's return on average assets in 1H13 of approximately
1.44% was well above
the large regional peer average of 1.16%.
FITB's capital profile remains solid with an estimated Tier 1
common ratio under
Basel III of 9.1%, well above the 7% fully phased-in requirement
of 7%, and
roughly in line with large regional peer averages.
FITB remains predominately core funded, with core deposits
(defined as total
deposits less jumbo deposits) representing a substantial 83% of
total funding as
of June 30, 2013. Similar to industry trends, FITB's funding
profile is strong,
partially reflective of a weak economic recovery. Further,
holding company
liquidity remains robust with considerable cash balances, and no
near-term
maturities until 2016.
Although the company's NPAs are elevated from historical levels,
actual losses
have been manageable as of late, and reserve levels are still
relatively high.
Further, a large percentage of the accruing troubled debt
restructurings
(included in NPAs) are current on principal and interest
payments. Excluding
TDRs, FITB's level of NPAs to loans and foreclosed real estate
falls slightly
below peer averages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
Given FITB's ratings at their new higher level, Fitch does not
anticipate any
further ratings upward momentum over the near- to
intermediate-term given the
high absolute levels. Further movement upward would be
predicated on a material
decline in overall problem asset levels, combined with the
maintenance above
earnings profile. Further, while FITB's capital profile is
currently considered
adequate in light of its risk profile, any upgrade in ratings
would likely also
be dependent on an above average capital profile, that provides
more than ample
loss cushion for unexpected losses.
Conversely, a reversal in FITB's superior earnings profile and
asset quality
trends, combined with a material deterioration in the liquidity
and capital
profile could pressure FITB's earnings.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Fifth Third Bancorp
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-';
--Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior debt to 'A' from 'A-';
--Subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Fifth Third Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-';
--Senior debt to 'A' from 'A-';
--Subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits to 'A+' from 'A'.
Fifth Third Capital Trust IV
--Preferred to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Fifth Third Bancorp
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Fifth Third Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
