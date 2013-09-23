(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Following Fitch Rating's
community bank peer
review, Fitch has upgraded Central Pacific Financial's (CPF)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Please
refer to the press release: 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its
Community Bank
Group Following Peer Review' dated Sept. 23, 2013 for a
discussion of rating
actions taken on the community banks. A complete list of rating
actions for CPF
and subsidiaries follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term IDRs of CPF due to
faster than
anticipated reductions of problem loans without taking sizeable
credit losses.
The ratings upgrade also reflects strong reserves, improved
financial
performance and removal of its regulatory written agreement.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs) declined from 8.3% to 3.7% year over
year, while
keeping net charge-offs low. Net charge-offs have remained below
0.2% and 0.3%
in 2013 and 2012 respectively. Fitch believes CPF's ability to
reduce NPAs with
limited losses demonstrates an improving local economy and
conservative marks on
its non-performing and other real estate owned (OREO)
properties. Fitch expects
continued reductions of NPAs in the near term.
Fitch believes CPF has the capacity to release at least $30
million of reserves
over the medium term. CPF carries a 3.6% reserve balance against
loans
'collectively evaluated for impairment', which are typically
performing loans.
Banks of similar size typically maintain roughly 1.5% reserve
coverage for its
performing loan portfolio. As such, Fitch believes CPF will
continue to release
reserves over the medium term, which will continue to augment
earnings.
Regulators recently terminated a safety and soundness
enforcement actions
against CPF. Fitch believes this further demonstrates that the
bulk of its
legacy asset quality and risk management problems are under
control. While a
compliance MOU remains outstanding, Fitch believes the financial
and operational
impact to the company will be limited.
Capital levels are strong, but Fitch expects capital levels to
be optimized in
the near term. At present CPF's capital levels are the highest
amongst its
community bank peer group with a 13.38% tangible common equity
ratio. During the
first half of 2013, CPF eliminated two hurdles which prevented
capital
reductions in the past. First, the written agreement requiring
approval to pay
bank dividends was terminated. Second, CPF became current on its
accrued
dividends outstanding on its trust preferred securities. The
company resumed
dividends to common shareholders after second quarter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
CPF's ratings can move higher if NPAs continue to decline and
credit costs
remain low. Further, resolution of the bank's compliance MOU
could also generate
positive ratings momentum.
Fitch also recognizes the overall organizational and risk
management improvement
led by CEO John Dean. His leadership has been viewed positively
by Fitch.
However, given his strengths, key-man risk is a ratings
constraint. Although
nothing has been communicated to Fitch suggesting management
change, a
succession plan could improve positive ratings prospects.
Negative ratings pressure could build if CPF builds lending
concentrations
outside its core markets or if the Hawaii economy deteriorates
significantly.
Additionally, increasing NPAs or credit costs could negatively
pressure ratings.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB-';
--Viability rating to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Central Pacific Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB-';
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb-';
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB-' from 'BB';
CPB Capital Trust I, II & IV
CPB Statutory Trust III & V
--Trust preferred securities to 'BB-' from 'CC'
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Support affirmed at '5'.
Central Pacific Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'B'
--Short-term deposits at 'B'
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Support Rating at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-612-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ed Thompson
+1-212-612-0364
Senior Director
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
