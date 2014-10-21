(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Russian local and regional
governments' (LRGs)
financial flexibility is deteriorating as debt maturities
shorten, spreads widen
and access to domestic bond markets becomes less reliable, says
Fitch Ratings.
Refinancing risk and servicing costs are rising as domestic
bonds and bank loans
become less affordable.
Market access was limited during the summer, and despite the
revival of domestic
bond issuance in October Russian LRGs' ratings are still under
pressure as their
deficits need to be covered by less available and more expensive
funding.
LRGs have always financed most of their debt domestically, so
the EU and US
sanctions on transactions with Russia do not affect them
directly, but as
previously international bond issuers tap the domestic market
funding
availability for LRGs has reduced.
Even investment-grade LRGs, like Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous
Region
('BBB'/Negative) and Novosibirsk Region ('BBB-'/Stable) have
faced significant
rate increases. Both issued five-year domestic bonds in October
2014 with annual
interest rates of 11.9%, up from 8% on a bond issued by
Novosibirsk a year ago.
Rates and other terms offered by banks on LRG loans have also
deteriorated. But
loans from local banks remain a vital source of funding for most
Russian LRGs
due to this instrument's greater flexibility in managing short-
and medium-term
financing needs.
The federal government has provided some relief through
alternative sources of
funding, but LRGs remain exposed because of their wide
structural fiscal
deficits. Tax regulations introduced in 2013 along with 2012
expenditure
requirements, which stemmed from presidential pledges, limit the
regions'
ability to balance budgets.
The federal government relief includes medium-term budget loans
at subsidised
rates to the most affected regions. The federal treasury has
also introduced a
new instrument - short-term loans for regions aimed at liquidity
replenishment.
