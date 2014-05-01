(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch: Detroit's Treatment of Bondholders Strains
Boundaries of Creditor Expectations
While Detroit's agreement with bond insurers treats the unlimited tax general
obligation (ULTGO) bonds closer to Fitch's expectations than those the city
proposed, bankruptcy treatment of the utility bonds and the city's suit to
invalidate certificates of participation (COPs) challenge traditional rating
distinctions linked to bondholder security,. according to a new Fitch Ratings
report.
'Most Detroit bondholders are left vulnerable. If special revenue bondholders
are impaired as proposed, or the city's suit to invalidate the COPs is
successful, there could be a roadmap for a legal strategy in a limited number of
other cases,' said Amy Laskey, Managing Director, U.S. Public Finance.
The agreement on the ULTGO bonds stipulates even more substantial impairment for
LTGO bondholders. Holders of pension certificates of obligation may get a very
low recovery at best. Even bonds secured by 'special revenues' may be at risk.
Maintaining or restoring essential services should be expected to trump
attention to security distinctions when a municipality is distressed to the
point of bankruptcy. Rating distinct security structures at levels without any
direct linkage to the ULTGO debt will make sense only when that security
reflects impregnable legal protection.
It remains to be seen whether special revenue status, which could include a
statutory lien on dedicated tax revenues, affords that kind of protection. The
proposed impairment of the utility debt in the PPOA suggests it may not.
The city is challenging the validity of the COPs it issued to provide funding
for pension plans in the mid-2000s. Should the city prevail, the decision will
suggest a legal theory to attack certain other nontraditional securities used by
municipalities in order to avoid adherence to legal requirements related to debt
issuance. Fitch believes most of the commonly used structures are better
positioned to survive such a claim.
For more information, a special report titled 'Rating to Bondholder Security
After Detroit' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating to Bondholder Security After Detroit
here