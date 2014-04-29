(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
decline in
Deutsche Bank AG's (A+/Negative/a) regulatory capital ratios
highlights the
regulatory headwinds the bank continues to face. In 1Q14, the
bank's fully
applied Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratios dropped by
a modest 20bp to
9.5% at end-March, but the ratio could decline further during
2014 as new
regulations are implemented.
The decline in the CET1 ratio has no immediate effect on the
bank's ratings as
Deutsche Bank remains committed to achieving a 10% fully applied
CET1 ratio by
end-March 2015 and does not rule out a capital increase should
measures to
strengthen capital organically be insufficient. Maintaining
sound capitalisation
is an important driver for the bank's Viability Rating (VR), and
slippage in
capital ratios compared to its peers would put pressure on the
VR. The Outlook
on Deutsche Bank's support-driven Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is
Negative to reflect our expectation of reducing government
support.
Deutsche Bank also announced that it intends to issue about
EUR1.5bn additional
Tier 1 instruments in the coming weeks as part of its plan to
raise about EUR5bn
of this form of hybrid capital by 2015.
Deutsche Bank generated EUR1.8bn pre-tax profit adjusted for
EUR96m credit
valuation adjustments, debit valuation adjustments and fair
value adjustments,
about 22% below similarly adjusted 1Q13 pre-tax profit. The main
driver for the
decline was a 10% yoy drop in net revenue while operating
expenses declined by
only 3%. Deutsche Bank expects operating expenses to remain flat
for 2014
despite continued cost savings as costs related to regulatory
requirements have
increased. Reported personnel expenses are also expected to
increase as the bank
plans to increase the proportion of fixed salaries because of
regulatory
limitations on the proportion of variable compensation. On top
of this, the bank
also expects litigation costs, which in 1Q14 were zero, to
remain high in 2014.
Deutsche Bank's corporate banking and securities (CB&S)
businesses generated
EUR1.5bn pre-tax profit in 1Q14, 22% lower than in 1Q13. In line
with its peers,
the bank reported a yoy drop in fixed income sales and trading,
which at about
16% excluding the effect of a transfer of commodities businesses
to the non-core
operations unit (NCOU), was however less pronounced than at most
of its peers
that have reported to date. Deutsche Bank saw solid performance
of its rates
business despite a difficult market environment, and flow credit
performed well,
while other credit segments and emerging markets saw a fall in
revenue.
Equities sales and trading remained broadly in line with 1Q13
results, but net
revenue in origination and advisory declined 7%. Deutsche Bank's
strong bias
towards fixed income trading, where it generates about 60% of
CB&S net revenue,
means that fluctuations in debt sales and trading affect its
pre-tax profit more
than at peers that are more weighted towards equities trading.
Deutsche Bank's private and business clients businesses
generated EUR520m
pre-tax profit in 1Q14, an increase of 8% compared to 1Q13. The
improvement was
driven by a EUR70m gain related to a business sale, but the bank
also saw higher
revenue from investment and insurance products while revenue
from deposits and
payments saw a small decline. Global transaction banking saw a
15% yoy increase
in pre-tax profit to EUR367m in 1Q14, mainly because of lower
loan impairment
charges as net revenue remained under pressure. Deutsche asset
and wealth
management's pre-tax profit remained small at EUR169m, 23% lower
than in 1Q13,
and we do not expect the business to become a major contributor
to the bank's
earnings in the near future.
We believe that Deutsche Bank's strong franchise in corporate
and retail banking
should enable it to generate sufficient earnings in these
segments, particularly
in domestic retail banking once it realises cost synergies and
benefits from
Deutsche Postbank's large customer base. Low interest rates are
however denting
net revenue in retail banking and in global transaction banking,
and Deutsche
Bank announced that it will be challenging to reach its
profitability targets of
EUR3bn pre-tax profit in private and business clients businesses
and of EUR2.4bn
in global transaction banking by 2015. We expect the bank to
make further
progress in its underlying cost efficiency after incurring
further
costs-to-achieve in its strategic plan in 2014, and failure to
improve the
profitability in retail banking would place the bank's VR under
pressure.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Michael Dawson Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.