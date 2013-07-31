(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche
Bank AG's
(A+/Stable/a) Q213 results were in line with its expectations
and showed
progress in strengthening its balance sheet as capitalisation
improved further.
Deutsche Bank's estimated 'look-through' Basel III common equity
Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio reached 10%, which compares well with its peers among the
global universal
and trading banks. The bank also reported an estimated CRD IV
leverage ratio of
3% (including estimated eligible Additional Tier 1 instruments).
Fitch expects
the bank to be able to improve its leverage ratio as it plans to
reduce exposure
by about EUR250bn, equal to 16% of end-June 2013 total exposure.
The bank's underlying Q113 performance remained sound, but a
EUR630m litigation
provision and EUR356m costs related to the bank's strategy
implementation dented
pre-tax profit, which at EUR792m was 8% lower than in Q212.
Compared with the
seasonally strong Q113, pre-tax profit dropped 67%, driven by
lower net revenue
and a higher EUR699m pre-tax loss in the bank's non-core
operations unit. Fitch
expects underlying performance to remain sound in the coming
quarters, but costs
to achieve the bank's reorganisation under its strategic plan
are expected to
increase in H213 while the impact of related savings is only
expected to show
through materially from 2014.
Deutsche Bank's Corporate Banking & Securities (CBS) business
reported EUR785m
pre-tax profit, a 58% yoy increase but an equal percentage below
Q113 pre-tax
profit. Debt sales and trading revenue declined both yoy (by
11%) and qoq (by
31%) as lower market activity affected the bank's rates and flow
credit business
and RMBS revenue suffered. Foreign exchange and emerging market
revenue improved
yoy. The qoq decline in debt sales and trading was somewhat more
pronounced than
at the bank's non-EU peers in the quarter. Equity sales and
trading revenue
proved resilient, as cash equities and equity derivatives
improved yoy while
prime brokerage performed in line with Q212. Overall, equity
sales and trading
revenue increased 55% yoy and 2% qoq. Origination and advisory
revenue improved
both yoy and qoq as the bank saw market share gains. Operating
expenses in CBS
remained flat yoy, and the businesses cost/income ratio stood at
78% (down from
85% in Q212).
Private & Business Clients reported EUR507m pre-tax profit, up
38% yoy,
benefiting from increased revenue, and from EUR100m in one-off
items. Fitch
expects this business, where loan impairment charges declined
10% yoy, to
contribute stable earnings, but costs to achieve related to the
Deutsche
Postbank integration will increase substantially in H213. The
group's other
businesses, Global Transaction Banking and Deutsche Asset &
Wealth Management,
reported Q213 pre-tax profit of EUR322m and EUR82m,
respectively.
The bank's Non-core Operations Unit (NCOU) reported a EUR699m
pre-tax loss,
significantly up from the EUR196m pre-tax loss in the previous
quarter but
broadly in line with the average quarterly loss in FY12.
Risk-weighted assets in
the NCOU continued to shrink in Q213. They amounted to EUR80bn
at end-June, down
from EUR141bn at end-June 2012 (total assets reduced by EUR47bn
to EUR73bn in
the same period). Further RWA and asset reduction in the NCOU is
likely to slow
down, but the bank has achieved its end-2013 target RWA and
total assets at
end-June. Fitch expects profit contribution from the unit and
from consolidation
and adjustments to remain volatile.
As a result of Deutsche Bank's EUR2.96bn capital raise in Q213
the bank's
'look-through' CET1 ratio at end-June reached a sound 10%. As
expected, the bank
has addressed its on- and off-balance sheet leverage in
anticipation of CRD IV
requirements and estimates a 3.5% leverage ratio on transitional
rules and 3% on
a 'look-through' basis. Fitch expects the bank to be able to
reach leverage
ratio requirements as it should be able to reduce on- and
off-balance sheet
exposures and can use additional Tier 1 instruments to meet the
'look-through'
requirements.
As part of its leverage ratio management, Deutsche Bank could
reduce the size of
its liquidity pool, although Fitch expects it to remain ample.
The agency
considers the bank's funding and liquidity a strength for its
rating. At
end-June 2013, the bank's liquidity reserves amounted to
EUR213bn (of which
EUR45bn held at subsidiaries), down 8% compared to end-2012. The
liquidity pool
includes EUR199bn cash and highly liquid securities (government,
agency and
government-guaranteed bonds), and the liquidity reserve at the
parent bank was
equal to 204% of unsecured short-term wholesale funding.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20123 Milan
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
