MILAN/LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Deutsche Bank AGâ€™s
(A+/Stable/a) reported EUR1.2bn pre-tax loss and low underlying
earnings
performance in 4Q13 demonstrate that the bank needs to achieve
its planned cost
and revenue goals to boost operating performance and stay in
line with its
global trading and universal bank peers.
Deutsche Bankâ€™s â€˜aâ€™ Viability Rating is based on Fitchâ€™s
expectation that the
bank will manage to improve its underlying performance and
maintain sound
capitalisation, both on a risk-weighted and leverage basis. Any
sign that it
will not manage to materially improve performance would put
pressure on the
rating. We expect 2014 to remain a challenging year for
underlying operating
profitability as Deutsche Bank expects to incur additional
restructuring costs,
but reduced underlying operating expenses should help
performance stabilise.
Excluding a EUR623m loss related to debt, credit and funding
valuation
adjustments (dva, cva and fva) the bank made a EUR530m pre-tax
loss in 4Q13
caused by EUR528m provisions for litigation risk, EUR509m costs
related to the
bankâ€™s strategic plan and a 16% drop in net revenue, primarily
because of lower
revenue from its corporate banking and securities (CB&S)
businesses. For FY13,
Deutsche Bank generated EUR2.8bn adjusted pre-tax profit net of
a EUR650m loss
related to cva/dva/fva and a small EUR79m impairment of goodwill
and other
intangible assets. This compares with a EUR2.3bn pre-tax profit
adjusted for the
same items in FY12. Pre-tax profit in the past two years was
affected by
sizeable provisions for litigation risk, amounting to about
EUR2.5bn in FY13,
marginally higher than in the previous year.
Fitch believes that Deutsche Bank remains exposed to litigation
and other
conduct risk. At end-2013, the bank had EUR2.3bn litigation
reserves, about
EUR1.8bn lower than at end-3Q13 as the bank settled two cases in
4Q13.
Contingent liabilities related to litigation, where the bank can
estimate the
outcome, but it is less than probable, remained stable at
EUR1.3bn.
Deutsche Bankâ€™s strategic plan announced in September 2012
included ambitious
cost-cutting targets, aiming at cumulative cost savings of
EUR4.5bn by 2015. The
bank announced that it achieved EUR1.7bn cost savings in FY13
and incurred
EUR1.3bn costs to achieve these savings. The announced cost
savings are gross of
increased costs in other areas, including regulatory and
compliance costs, but
overall Fitch expects the bank to improve its cost efficiency.
In 2014, the bank
expects to incur additional restructuring costs as total costs
to achieve the
strategic plan targets were expected at EUR4bn, but net cost
savings in 2014
should start to increase and help the bank improve efficiency.
Despite the 4Q13 loss, Deutsche Bankâ€™s Basel III fully-applied
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio remained stable at 9.7%, as risk-weighted
assets (RWAs)
reduced by EUR10bn in the quarter. The bankâ€™s estimated
adjusted CRD IV leverage
ratio also remained unchanged at 3.1% (including legacy hybrid
Tier 1
instruments), but Deutsche Bank announced that the recently
announced changes to
the calculation of the Basel III leverage ratio, if implemented
into European
regulation, would increase in the bankâ€™s leverage exposure and
reduce the
leverage ratio. Deutsche Bankâ€™s Viability Rating factors in
our expectation that
it will be able to maintain sound capitalisation on a
look-through CET1 ratio
and leverage ratio basis, and failure to maintain capitalisation
in line with
peers would put the rating under pressure.
Deutsche Bank is subject to the asset quality review (AQR) being
undertaken by
the European Central Bank during 2014. Fitch believes that the
bank's 14.6%
phase-in Basel III (CRD IV) CET1 ratio gives it ample room to
meet the 8%
phase-in Tier 1 ratio required to pass the review. Deutsche
Bank's asset quality
remains sound with a gross impaired loans/total loans ratio of
2.5% at
end-September 2013, but the bank disclosed that the end-June
2013 EUR19.7bn
exposure defined as defaulted according to the European Banking
Authorityâ€™s
definition was substantially higher than the EUR9.3bn impaired
gross loans
according to the IFRS definition. However, Fitch does not expect
this difference
to result in any notable capital adjustment in the AQR because
it mainly
consists of loans not considered impaired under IFRS because of
strong
collateral coverage and of loans reported at fair value where
IFRS impairment
does not apply.
Deutsche Bankâ€™s CB&S business reported 4Q13 pre-tax profit of
EUR354m adjusted
for dva and cva (but not fva) down 24% qoq and 72% below 4Q12
pre-tax profit
excluding impairment of goodwill and intangibles. Fixed income
sales and trading
revenue fell 24% qoq to EUR978m (31% yoy) as the rates business
performed weakly
and revenue in credit fell because of low client activity. The
decline in fixed
income trading at Deutsche Bank was more marked than at the
bankâ€™s US peers,
partly reflecting the bankâ€™s greater focus on European
markets, which have
performed worse than the US market. It will be important for the
bank to
demonstrate that it can further reduce its balance sheet without
damaging its
fixed income franchise, which would put earnings under pressure.
Equity sales
and trading generated EUR541m net revenue down 16% qoq (up 8%
yoy), a trend more
in line with US peers as market performance remained strong.
Origination and
advisory revenue held up well and reached EUR702m in 4Q13 as the
equity
origination performance more than balanced a slight drop in
advisory businesses.
Deutsche Bankâ€™s private and business clients divisionâ€™s
(PBC) pre-tax profit
fell by 23% yoy (37% qoq) largely as a result of higher costs
relating to the
integration of Postbank and the business refocusing programme,
while revenue
remained relatively stable. The bankâ€™s retail businesses
generated EUR1.6bn
pre-tax profit in FY13, flat on FY12. Deutsche Bankâ€™s strong
franchise in the
domestic retail segment should, in Fitchâ€™s opinion, enable the
bank to generate
healthy profitability in this business. Deutsche Bankâ€™s
franchise in this more
stable business underpins its Viability Rating and it will be
important to
demonstrate that it can improve its post-tax return on equity in
the segment
from its current modest level (FY13: 7% as calculated by the
bank). The
completion of the Postbank integration should help, and Fitch
expects loan
impairment charges in the domestic business to remain moderate
in FY14 as the
economic prospects remain healthy. However, revenue is likely to
remain under
pressure whilst interest rates remain low.
Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management generated EUR781m pre-tax
profit in FY13.
Revenue increased slightly, but net new money outflows continued
(EUR12bn in
FY13), although this was mainly in low-margin and cash products.
At end-2013,
the bank had invested assets of EUR931bn, flat yoy. Global
transaction banking
reported EUR1.1bn pre-tax profit for FY13 as transaction volumes
remained
strong, but continued low interest rates meant that margins
remained under
pressure, and the business continues to incur costs to turn
around its
commercial business activities acquired in the Netherlands.
Deutsche Bankâ€™s non-core operations unit (NCOU), which
comprises legacy assets
and non-core operations, reported a EUR1.1bn pre-tax loss in the
quarter and a
EUR3.2bn pre-tax loss for FY13. The bank made significant
progress in reducing
assets in the unit during FY13, and despite the losses, the unit
generated
regulatory capital by reducing RWA. At end-December 2013, total
assets in NCOU
(adjusted for netting of derivatives and certain other
components) amounted to
EUR53bn, down from EUR95bn at end-2012. RWA in the unit
(calculated under CRD
IV) amounted to EUR60bn at year-end. Fitch expects further
progress in gradual
asset and risk reduction at the unit, but possible further
litigation charges
related to legacy, non-core activities and the potential for
further impairments
on assets as well as lower revenue on a reduced asset base mean
that the unit
could, in Fitchâ€™s opinion, continue to be loss-making in FY14.
