(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) Downgrades rose for emerging market industrial entities in the second quarter, but improved results for their developed market peers and financial institution stability contributed to the quarter's net positive results, according to Fitch Ratings. The share of second-quarter global corporate issuers downgraded (1.9%) lagged those upgraded (2.5%). Second-quarter rating activity yielded a positive margin of downgrades to upgrades of 0.8 to 1 compared with the first quarter's 1.3 to 1 ratio and interrupting a two-year long negative rating drift. The eurozone crisis and related economic, fiscal, political and financial trends continued to drive negative rating actions. However, the intensity of the crisis eased in 1H13. Fitch expects the eurozone to hit a cyclical turning point in the second half of the year and projects stronger growth for the U.S. economy going forward. European rating activity lingered in negative territory in the second quarter, with downgrades exceeding upgrades by 1.6 to 1 but tightening from the first quarter's 1.9 to 1 and more subdued than the 4.1 to 1 registered a year earlier. The share of North American issuers downgraded in the second quarter retreated from the prior quarter results (1.1% versus 2.8%), while upgrades climbed quarter to quarter (3% versus 2.2%), the widest margin of downgrades to upgrades for the region since early 2011. Global corporate rating activity for the first half was remarkably balanced, with downgrades and upgrades each affecting approximately 4% of issuers. Fitch recorded a year-to-date global corporate issuer-based default rate of 0.29% through June. For a full review of global rating activity by region and industry through 2Q13, see the report titled "Global Corporate Rating Activity -- First Half 2013," dated September 2013, available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com under Credit Market Research. Contact: Charlotte Needham Senior Director Credit Market Research +1 212 908-0794 Fitch Ratings One State Street Plaza New York, NY Mariarosa Verde Managing Director Credit Market Research +1 212 908-0791 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity – First-Half 2013