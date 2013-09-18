(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) Downgrades rose for emerging
market industrial
entities in the second quarter, but improved results for their
developed market
peers and financial institution stability contributed to the
quarter's net
positive results, according to Fitch Ratings. The share of
second-quarter global
corporate issuers downgraded (1.9%) lagged those upgraded
(2.5%).
Second-quarter rating activity yielded a positive margin of
downgrades to
upgrades of 0.8 to 1 compared with the first quarter's 1.3 to 1
ratio and
interrupting a two-year long negative rating drift.
The eurozone crisis and related economic, fiscal, political and
financial trends
continued to drive negative rating actions. However, the
intensity of the crisis
eased in 1H13. Fitch expects the eurozone to hit a cyclical
turning point in the
second half of the year and projects stronger growth for the
U.S. economy going
forward.
European rating activity lingered in negative territory in the
second quarter,
with downgrades exceeding upgrades by 1.6 to 1 but tightening
from the first
quarter's 1.9 to 1 and more subdued than the 4.1 to 1 registered
a year earlier.
The share of North American issuers downgraded in the second
quarter retreated
from the prior quarter results (1.1% versus 2.8%), while
upgrades climbed
quarter to quarter (3% versus 2.2%), the widest margin of
downgrades to upgrades
for the region since early 2011.
Global corporate rating activity for the first half was
remarkably balanced,
with downgrades and upgrades each affecting approximately 4% of
issuers. Fitch
recorded a year-to-date global corporate issuer-based default
rate of 0.29%
through June.
For a full review of global rating activity by region and
industry through 2Q13,
see the report titled "Global Corporate Rating Activity -- First
Half 2013,"
dated September 2013, available on Fitch's website at
www.fitchratings.com under
Credit Market Research.
Contact:
Charlotte Needham
Senior Director
Credit Market Research
+1 212 908-0794
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY
Mariarosa Verde
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+1 212 908-0791
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Global Corporate
Rating Activity
â€” First-Half 2013
here
