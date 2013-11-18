(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
expects competition
for broadcast advertising expenditure in Thailand to increase
significantly in
the next three years as new digital television (TV) channels
enter the market.
Although we expect the greater number of channels to increase
TV's share of
media spend, competition is likely to be intense which will
drive down
advertising rates for free-to-air TV stations. This will affect
incumbent
operators significantly as they currently benefit from high
rates, which reflect
the relative scarcity of air time.
The regulator expects to license 24 new commercial digital TV
channels by
January 2014. These include seven high-definition variety
channels, seven
standard-definition variety channels, seven news channels, and
three children's
channels. Variety channels are the most attractive to new
entrants as they
target a wider group of viewers and are likely to be able to
charge higher
advertising rates. Fitch expects these digital TV channels to
replace the
existing five commercial analog free-to-air TV channels over the
next five
years.
Following the launch of digital TV, absolute advertising spend
on free-to-air TV
is likely to increase as greater air time is likely to more than
offset the
expected lower advertising rates. Expected lower advertising
rates should
encourage advertisers who are new to the medium to promote their
products on the
free-to-air TV platform; for example small- and medium-sized
businesses who have
not previously been able to afford free TV advertising rates. We
expect this
increase in TV's media share will be at the expense of
traditional media,
particularly newspapers, magazines and radio.
New digital TV operators' financial leverage is likely to
increase as they
invest in building and upgrading broadcast facilities and fund
their license fee
obligations, although the latter can be funded over a five year
period. Their
margins are also likely to be affected by both start-up costs
and our
expectation that these businesses will take time to build their
revenue base.
The two listed incumbent free-to-air TV operators, Channel 3 and
Modernine TV,
currently enjoy gross margins of 55%-60%. Their margins are
likely to decline at
least five percentage points due to the competition from new
digital TV
channels. However, margin deterioration will be gradual, as new
entrants need
time to establish their positions and gain market share.
Free-to-air TV is the main medium for advertising expenditure in
Thailand. It
accounted for about 60% of total advertising expenditure and
grew by 9% in 2012.
The market leaders are Channel 7 and Channel 3 with a combined
market share of
about 60%.
