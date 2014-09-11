(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Diluted UK Bank Ring-fence May
Reduce Ratings Gap
here
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Diluted rules for the separation of
retail and
wholesale banking in the UK may narrow the ratings differential
between entities
inside and outside of the ring-fence. Fitch Ratings today
published a report
detailing the recent changes to ring-fence rules and potential
implications for
UK bank ratings.
The government has now completed much of the secondary
legislation setting out
the detail following enactment of the Banking Reform Act in late
2013. There are
some concessions that increase the flexibility for the location
of the
ring-fence. However, uncertainty over what goes where, not just
in terms of the
ring-fence, but also to meet evolving structural reforms, leaves
the potential
for a wide range of ratings.
The report goes on to analyse the UK banks that are more
affected by the
ring-fence requirements. It is likely only four or five UK banks
will have
activities outside the ring-fence, since the diluted rules make
it possible for
more institutions to avoid separating their operations
altogether.
The full report 'Diluted UK Bank Ring-Fence May Reduce Ratings
Gap' is available
to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link.
