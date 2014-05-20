(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 20 (Fitch) Direct contracting arrangements between
employers and
healthcare providers are likely to gain popularity and
acceptance in the near
term as providers gain experience in population health
management and as
employers seek to manage employee healthcare costs, according to
a new Fitch
Ratings report.
"Increasing frustration about rapidly rising healthcare costs
have driven
employers to search for non-traditional healthcare arrangements
that provide
financial incentives to more effectively manage annual
healthcare spending for
their employees," said Jennifer Kim/Associate Director in
Fitch's Public Finance
group.
Narrow network and shared savings contracts are expected to be
popular among
community health systems that provide local care to
employer-based populations,
while bundled payment products for specialized services would be
targeted by
institutions with national market recognition and demonstrated
quality outcomes
in specific service lines.
Providers are expected to take limited risk under first
generation contracts and
gradually increase risk parameters over the long term as
actuarial and risk
management skills are refined.
Providers that are able to demonstrate superior clinical
outcomes and cost
savings are expected to benefit from direct contracting
initiatives. However,
the long-term and short-term financial implications are
currently unclear.
Fitch expects that it will take time for providers to develop
best-practices and
to hone pricing methodologies to manage the associated risk.
For more information, a special report titled "Seeking Value:
Direct Contracting
Strategies" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jennifer Kim
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0740
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Eva Thein
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0674
Dmitry Feofilaktov
Analyst
+1-212-908-0345
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Seeking Value: Direct
Contracting
Strategies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.