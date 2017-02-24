(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Excluding the interest due on
European structured
finance notes from our rating analysis when it exceeds a net
weighted average
coupon (WAC) cap would result in lower breakeven credit
enhancement for the same
rating level, Fitch Ratings says. But we would only do so
providing there is no
credit component in determining the cap, suitable disclosures
are made to
investors in the transaction documentation, and investors in the
relevant market
are familiar with WAC caps.
An increasing number of UK RMBS featuring WAC caps have emerged
over the past 12
months. In a traditional RMBS structure, the risk of an interest
shortfall is
borne first by the lowest ranking noteholder. WAC caps should
therefore be
carefully reviewed by investors, who may be exposed to more
risks than in a
traditional structure through potential subordination of
interest amounts above
a WAC cap. This is negative for mezzanine noteholders, but
benefits the lower
ranking note classes. Our ratings would only address the
likelihood of payments
up to the cap.
The closing of another UK RMBS transaction that features WAC
caps shows that
investors may be more familiar with the product. Towd Point
Mortgage Funding
2017 - Auburn 11 Plc, a securitisation of mostly buy-to-let UK
mortgages, closed
on 21 February. Fitch rated two classes of class A notes at
'AAAsf'. Fitch did
not rate the five junior tranches, all of which feature a net
WAC cap.
The concept of a net WAC cap is more established in the US, but
has appeared in
European transactions in recent months. Auburn 11 is the sixth
European SF deal
to feature a net WAC cap since April 2016. All of these deals
feature unhedged
basis risk between the reference interest rates on the
underlying mortgages and
the notes. Unlike in some US transactions, senior notes in the
six European
deals have not, to date, featured a WAC cap.
In Auburn 11, for example, nearly all the mortgage loans track
the Bank of
England base rate, while the notes pay three-month Libor plus a
margin. If the
spread between the reference rates widens and mortgage yields
fall relative to
the note obligations, the net WAC cap feature spreads the impact
across
different classes of notes. Should expected mortgage interest
receipts be
insufficient to pay the stated Libor plus the margin coupon to
the most junior
noteholders, payments to all noteholders other than the senior
notes will be
capped.
Capped payments are then made in order of seniority. Amounts
above the cap are
deferred and subordinated in the priority of payments. They are
repaid, if
possible, from excess future revenue funds, or when the notes
are paid in full.
In Fitch's stresses, it is far from certain that deferred
interest payments
above the cap would ultimately be recovered.
The calculation of the WAC is crucial to Fitch's analysis, as
reduced interest
payments due to credit-related issues would likely result in
rating caps,
according to our Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in
Global Structured
Finance Transactions. In Auburn 11, the WAC calculation includes
expected
interest from mortgages, whether performing, delinquent or
defaulted. The WAC is
set with reference to the total interest accrued on the mortgage
loans (after
senior fees and regardless of whether this has been collected)
and the notes
outstanding as a percentage of the mortgage pool. In other
words, the WAC cap
could reduce over time, only because of a rising spread between
reference rates
on the liabilities compared to the assets, and not due to asset
underperformance.
Contact:
Duncan Paxman
Director, RMBS
+44 203 530 1428
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Alessandro Pighi
Senior Director, RMBS
+44 203 530 1794
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
(Disclosure Statement): The above article originally appeared as
a post on the
Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article
can be accessed
at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of
Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001