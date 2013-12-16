(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The outlooks for the banking sectors of Peru and
Colombia remain stable while those of Ecuador and Venezuela are negative
reflecting the sharp difference in operating environment and regulatory
interference, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
The Andean region illustrates the contradictions in economic policy choice among
Latin American countries. These range from the Venezuelan government's heavy
interventionism to the strong regulation and incentive framework applied in
Peru. The results are not always that apparent in financial terms, but a closer
look at the facts behind the figures helps clarify the strengths and
shortcomings of these banking systems.
Even though Fitch Ratings forecasts decelerating growth in 2014 for all Andean
banking systems, the causes differ. Fitch expects Peruvian and Colombian banks
to grow about 12% - 15% as economic growth decelerates and banks digest the
rapid organic and inorganic growth of 2012 - 2013. For Ecuadorian and Venezuelan
banks, weaker economic growth and intrusive government intervention are
hindering loan growth as banks face interest rate caps that prevent many loans
from achieving an acceptable risk/reward balance.
While Colombian banks digest their latest acquisitions that could pressure
capital ratios, Peruvian banks will grow in a very dynamic but lowly penetrated
market. For Venezuelan banks, change could come from an economic shock, most
likely a devaluation that could hinder real economic growth. Ecuadorian banks
will face new tax laws and tighter provision requirements that will further
limit profitability.
All banking systems are likely to deteriorate in some performance metrics. Fitch
expects loan portfolio seasoning to affect asset quality throughout the region,
though these metrics are expected to remain sound absent a major economic
crisis. On the other hand, rising interest rates will affect profitability amid
very competitive environments (Peru, Colombia) and government price fixing
(Ecuador, Venezuela).
With the exception of Ecuadorian banks, all banking systems have significant
capital generation capacity. Venezuelan banks are the most profitable in nominal
terms, but performance depends on a deeply unbalanced economy. Peruvian and
Colombian banks have more sustainable profitability, which, coupled with ample
loan loss reserves and adequate capitalization, constitute a cushion against
unexpected losses. Liquidity is sound in all systems; however, the investment
portfolio's high exposure to weak sovereigns place Venezuelan banks at a
disadvantage compared to peers.
Ecuadorian and Venezuelan banks' ratings are more sensitive to sovereign rating
actions, as credit worthiness is directly linked to economic performance or
actions of the local authorities. For Peruvian and Colombian Banks, changes in
the sovereign ratings are less likely to directly affect bank ratings but
constitute a credit positive (in case of an upgrade) or credit negative that
would be a key factor to consider when rating these banks.
Though not Fitch's base case scenario, severe asset quality deterioration, weak
financial performance, a global credit crunch that disrupts funding or, in the
case of Venezuelan and Ecuadorian banks, further government intervention
weakening the banks' balance sheets, particularly in terms of solvency and
liquidity, could lead to a negative change in outlook for each country's banking
sector.
