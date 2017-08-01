Fitch: Diversification Aids UBS's Sound 2Q17 Results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) UBS Group AG (UBS) generated sound results in 2Q17, helped by its geographically diversified wealth management businesses, says Fitch Ratings. Tight cost control and higher transactional revenue contributed to an improvement in net margins in the wealth management (WM) division, which was complemented by strong performance in the wealth management Americas (WMA) division. These, together with a steady performance in the investment bank (IB) business, more than compensated weaker reported results at the domestic personal & corporate banking (P&C) division. UBS generated CHF1.4 billion pre-tax profit in 2Q17 adjusted for non-recurring gains on sale, 10% higher yoy. This translated into a sound reported 10.3% return on tangible equity. Pre-tax profit in WM, which accounted for around a third of group pre-tax profit excluding the corporate centre, increased 12% yoy to CHF582 million. Results were sustained by improved margins in Asia Pacific, which accounted for a fifth of total WM profit in the last 12 months and was the second-largest WM region by AuM after Europe. The division's improvement was led by higher transactional revenue (20% yoy) on higher client activity, more than offsetting the pressure on net interest income from low interest rates and higher funding costs. Sound cost control contributed to the small improvement in the net margin on AuM to 23bp for the quarter, despite continued gross margin erosion and a larger AuM base. WMA, which books more than half of UBS's CHF2.2 trillion global wealth management AuM, saw a 17% yoy increase in pre-tax profit, as broad-based improvements in fee, interest and transactional revenue more than offset an 8% yoy rise in operating expenses. Net interest income benefitted from higher short-term US dollar interest rates and higher loan volumes, particularly in the form of mortgage loans. Net new money outflows were equivalent to an annualised rate of 2.2%, but around half of these related to seasonal income tax payments. Negative domestic interest rates and higher funding costs continued to weigh on P&C's profitability. Pre-tax profit in 2Q17, excluding non-recurring gains on sale, fell 18% yoy. Higher fee and transaction income was not sufficient to offset a 6% fall in net interest income, which accounts for more than half of divisional revenue. Operating expenses were higher in the quarter as were loan impairment charges, as a result of the deteriorating performance of a small number of corporate clients. At CHF28 million, loan impairment charges remained low, however. IB's pre-tax profit rose 21% yoy to CHF344 million in 2Q17 adjusting for a non-recurring gain on sale. The improvement was driven by lower restructuring expenses, while revenue declined 4% yoy. In line with global trading and universal bank peers, fixed income trading revenue fell materially yoy due to subdued client activity and market volatility compared with a more active 2Q16 in the wake of the Brexit referendum. This was partly offset by a resilient performance in equity trading revenue, which benefited from higher client activity in equity derivatives, and a material increase in equity underwriting revenue. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) rose 15% qoq to CHF76 billion, due partly to credit and market risk RWA methodology changes. While this figure is below UBS's medium-term expectation of around CHF85 billion, the rise was a key driver of the qoq fall in the group's CET1 ratio. Continued client shifts into passive strategies eroded asset management's (AM) performance fees, which is the largest component of revenue and resulted in a 4% yoy fall in pre-tax profit. Passive strategies accounted for 35% of the CHF703 billion client assets managed by the division at end-2Q17. UBS's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio fell 60bp qoq to 13.5% but remains above the bank's target minimum level. Apart from the methodology-driven increase in RWAs in IB, regulatory changes to the credit risk methodology included changes to the probability of default and loss-given default parameters for income-producing real estate in Switzerland. The bank guided that further RWA inflation is likely in 2H17, reflecting further adjustments to multipliers on investment banking corporate exposures and a refinement in the market risk framework. The group's fully-loaded Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio rose around 10bp qoq to 4.7% on a lower leverage ratio exposure and a higher CET1 capital base. At end-2Q17, the ratio included around 100bp of additional Tier 1 instruments. 