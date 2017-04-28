(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) UBS Group AG posted strong 1Q17
results, reflecting the
benefits of a geographically diversified wealth management
franchise and a
recovery in underwriting revenues following a 1Q16 characterised
by historically
low client activity, says Fitch Ratings. UBS made continued
progress in its cost
reduction programme, the effects of which started to become more
visible. The
bank guided that it expects currently strong profitability in
its domestic
Personal & Corporate Banking (P&C) division to weaken, notably
due to low or
negative Swiss franc and euro interest rates. However, we expect
this to be
partly offset by higher US dollar interest rates that should
help Wealth
Management Americas' (WMA) performance in particular.
UBS generated CHF1.7 billion pre-tax profit in 1Q17, materially
higher than the
prior-year quarter (CHF0.7 billion) and equating to a strong
reported 10.9%
return on tangible equity, the most profitable quarter by this
measure since
3Q15. Higher underwriting and advisory revenues in the
investment bank were the
key business driver for the improvement, but all business
divisions posted yoy
pre-tax profit rises. Non-recurring gains on the asset and
liability management
(ALM) portfolio resulted in a sharp CHF211 million yoy pre-tax
profit swing in
the corporate centre, which also materially impacted the group's
yoy pre-tax
profit increase.
The bank's global wealth management franchise saw improved
pre-tax profit and
remained the largest contributor to results, as pre-tax profit
across Wealth
Management (WM) and WMA accounted for around a third of group's
1Q17 pre-tax
profit excluding the corporate centre. Cost reductions benefited
WM's pre-tax
profit, 15% higher yoy to CHF639 million in 1Q17. Higher
transactional revenue,
mainly led by Asia Pacific, more than offset falls in net
interest and recurring
net fee income. The net interest income fall was partly
attributable to a change
in the internal allocation of ALM revenues. We expect the
retrocession-free
model to lead to pressure on recurring fee income, partly offset
by improving
mandate penetration, and by the bank's stated aim to improve
interest income
through loan growth. Net margins on assets under management
(AuM) increased 2bp
yoy to 29bp in 1Q17 despite strong 8% net new money growth,
although this can
vary by quarter.
The 43% yoy improvement in WMA's pre-tax profit to CHF301
million benefited from
greater revenue momentum, partly due to the division's exposure
to higher
short-term US dollar interest rates. However, revenue
improvement was
broad-based across net interest, recurring fee and
transaction-based income. Net
new money growth was muted at 0.7% as UBS shifts its focus from
advisor
recruitment to retention. Accordingly, recruitment loan balances
fell qoq to
just under CHF3 billion.
UBS's Investment Bank (IB) contributed CHF480 million pre-tax
profit in 1Q17
(22% of the group), nearly double 1Q16 pre-tax profit, mainly
reflecting a 12%
revenue improvement as costs remained broadly flat. Advisory
revenues rose 26%
yoy, and both equity and debt capital market revenues saw sharp
recoveries from
1Q16, reflecting activity notably in M&A, public offerings and
leveraged
finance. In contrast to US global trading and universal bank
(GTUB) peers, sales
and trading revenues (around two-thirds of IB revenue in 1Q17)
fell marginally
yoy, as a 6% fall in fixed income revenues outstripped a 2%
improvement in
equities, largely driven by prime brokerage activity. UBS's
fixed income
franchise, focused on rates and FX, where client activity was
subdued, did not
benefit as much as other peers from good market conditions in
credit.
Pre-tax profit in P&C rose 5% yoy to CHF418 million,
highlighting strong cost
discipline as net interest income remained under pressure. This
reflected the
negative impact from low or negative interest rates, as well as
higher funding
costs allocations. UBS guided it expects quarterly pre-tax
profit to be closer
to CHF350 million in the short- to medium-term given net
interest income
pressure. The yoy revenue decline in 1Q17 was partly offset by
higher
transactional income.
Reduced operating expenses also helped Asset Management's
pre-tax profit rise
14% to CHF103 million in 1Q17, as a continued client shift
towards passive
investments, together with an impairment loss on a fund
co-investment, drove a
4% revenue decline. UBS maintains a sound franchise in passive
products, as
demonstrated by a large passively managed AuM inflow during the
quarter,
contributing to a strong 13% net new money growth rate in the
quarter. We expect
cost reductions will be important to underpin profitability in
asset management
absent a material shift to higher margin actively managed
investment products.
UBS's fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose 30bp qoq to 14.1%, well above
the European
GTUB peer average, largely led by internal capital generation,
as risk-weighted
assets were broadly flat qoq. The group's fully-loaded Tier 1
leverage ratio was
broadly unchanged qoq at 4.6%, as higher CET1 capital was offset
by a 1% qoq
increase in leverage exposure. Continued TLAC-eligible senior
unsecured debt
issuance led to an improvement in the group's gone concern
too-big-to-fail Swiss
leverage ratio, which stood at 3.8% at end-1Q17. The group
should be well on
track to meet a 5% gone concern leverage ratio by 2020.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001