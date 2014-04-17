(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Dogan Yayin
Holding's (DYH)
and Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS's (Hurriyet) 'BB-'
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This
follows Dogan
Holding's proposed takeover of its 80%-owned media subsidiary
DYH. A full list
of rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.
Under the proposed takeover, DYH will merge all of its assets
and liabilities
into Dogan Holding. The valuation of both entities will be
carried out by an
independent advisor and will form the basis for the
determination of the shares
exchange ratio. Although the transaction is envisaged to take
place on a
cash-free basis, according to capital market regulation, the two
entities will
be required to buy out the minorities not voting in favour of
the transaction at
the shareholder meeting.
The transaction is subject to the necessary approvals from the
relevant
authorities as well as to Dogan Holding's right to withdraw from
the merger
should the amount required to buy out non-consenting minorities
exceed the
maximum limit that is yet to be determined by the board of
directors.
The RWN reflects Fitch's view that the credit profile of the
merged entity could
be lower or in line with the current IDR of DYH. Upon completion
of the merger,
the rating of DYH will be withdrawn as this legal entity will
cease to exist.
The Rating Watch is likely to be resolved upon completion of the
transaction
when Fitch will have full visibility over the final terms and
conditions of the
merger, enabling it to better assess the group's legal,
operational and
strategic ties within the group, in accordance with Fitch's
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage. In particular, Fitch will focus on legal
ties between the
merged entity and the group's media assets currently owned by
DYH (e.g. Dogan
TV, Hurriyet), namely in the form of guarantees and cross
default provisions.
The transaction is viewed positively to the extent that it
rationalises the
group structure by reducing the intermediate holding (DYH)
between the ultimate
parent company Dogan Holding and the media assets currently
owned by DYH which
represent approximately 75% and 80% of Dogan Holding's
consolidated revenues and
EBITDA, respectively. The credit profile of the media group
could thus benefit
from Dogan Holding's significant net cash position (USD 0.9bn as
of end-December
2013) as the merger would simplify parental support for the
media group entities
in the form of equity injections and/or guarantees given these
entities face
significant debt obligations in USD. However, Dogan Holding is
also invested in
other sectors, mainly in energy, and potential M&A cannot be
ruled out in the
foreseeable future. This event risk, combined with the increased
leverage
profile of the media group due to recent Turkish lira
depreciation and limited
dividend payments from its key subsidiaries over the
medium-term, is likely to
constrain the credit profile of the merged entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Media Group Rating
DYH's 'BB-' IDR reflects the group's market-leading position in
the Turkish
media sector, which is currently experiencing healthy growth
trends in
advertising as well as increasing penetration rates of pay-TV
services.
Nonetheless, the ratings remain constrained by DYH's limited
cash flow
generation, its weak liquidity profile and significant foreign
currency exposure
with regard to its USD and EUR-denominated debt and operating
expenses.
Parent Subsidiary Linkage for Hurriyet
Hurriyet's 'BB-' IDR reflects the strong legal ties between
Hurriyet and its
parent DYH. DYH guarantees Hurriyet's debt, which Fitch views as
sufficient to
justify the equalisation of the ratings of the two entities in
accordance with
its "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria. Fitch
believes the two
entities also exhibit strong operational and strategic ties, as
Hurriyet carries
out printing and distribution operations for other entities of
the DYH group.
This, combined with Hurriyet's high visibility in the Turkish
news media sector,
makes it likely that DYH would support one of its major assets.
FX Impact on Leverage
The sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira against the USD in
4Q13, combined
with weak EBITDA performance in 2013, has resulted in a
higher-than-expected
leverage profile for DYH. Fitch views DYH's currency exposure as
a key risk to
its credit profile as approximately 85% of its financial debt is
denominated in
hard currencies (USD and EUR), while EBITDA and cash flows are
mainly
denominated in Turkish lira. About 30% of DYH's operating
expenses (operating
costs, cost of sales, and general administrative expenses) are
also denominated
in hard currencies. This has led in part to cost increases in
2H13 which are
likely to continue in 2014, thus placing pressure on operating
profitability.
Therefore, we do not expect any material deleveraging over the
next 12 months.
Although the company holds some of its cash balances in hard
currencies and has
entered into forward transactions with respect to a small amount
of
USD-denominated debt, in our view DYH's financial profile
remains vulnerable to
significant currency depreciation.
Low Liquidity
Fitch views DYH's liquidity profile on a standalone basis as
fairly weak due to
the lack of committed credit facilities, combined with a fairly
short-term debt
structure. However, the company's TRL531m of cash on balance
sheet as of
end-December 2013 and expected proceeds from asset sales should
enable it to
cover its short-term debt repayments obligations and ease the
refinancing of its
maturing debt in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES (DYH standalone - ie should the merger not
be completed):
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Improvements and further maturity of DYH's pay-TV business
D-Smart
- Evidence of positive pre-dividend free cash flow generation
- FFO net leverage of the combined media assets falling below
2.0x
- Improved financial strategy in terms of liquidity, FX risk and
debt maturity
structure
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Underperformance of Fitch's expectations leading to FFO net
leverage rising
above 3.5x over 12-18 months
- Negative FCF generation continuing beyond 2014
- Significant debt-funded M&A
RATING SENSITIVITIES (Hurriyet standalone - ie should the merger
not be
completed):
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Any positive rating action related to its parent DYH provided
the legal ties
between the two entities remain in place
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- As Hurriyet benefits from having the same rating DYH, any
negative rating
action would be dependent on a downgrade of the parent or on
Fitch's assessment
of the potential for reduced support from DYH in the absence of
guarantees from
the parent.
Full list of rating actions:
- DYH's Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-' on RWN
- DYH's Long-term local currency IDR: 'BB-' on RWN
- Hurriyet's Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-' on RWN
- Hurriyet's Long-term local currency IDR: 'BB-' on RWN
- Hurriyet's National Long-term rating: 'A+(tur)' on RWN
