DUBAI/LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
special report that
the operating environment in South Africa acts as a cap to bank
ratings.
"Absa Bank Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited, Nedbank Limited and
The Standard
Bank of South Africa and their relevant rated holding companies
all have
Viability Ratings of 'bbb', which are effectively capped by the
operating
environment at this rating level," says Redmond Ramsdale, a
Director in Fitch's
Financial Institutions team.
Four major South African banks have Issuer Default Ratings
driven by their
standalone strength, reflected by their Viability Ratings:
FirstRand Bank
Limited, Nedbank Limited, The Standard Bank of South Africa
Limited and Investec
Bank Limited. The Issuer Default Ratings of Barclays Africa
Group Limited and
Absa Bank Limited are driven by support from their parent
Barclays Bank plc
(A/Stable).
The Negative Outlook on Absa Bank Limited, FirstRand Bank
Limited, Nedbank
Limited and The Standard Bank of South Africa reflects that of
the South African
sovereign. The banks' ratings would be downgraded if the
sovereign is
downgraded. Investec Bank Limited is rated one notch lower at
'bbb-' and would
not be downgraded if the sovereign is downgraded by one notch.
Fitch believes the propensity to support banks is weakening in
South Africa with
the impending adoption of resolution legislation. But a moderate
likelihood of
support for systemically important banks will remain. Its
approach to factoring
in state support for systemically important banks does not
change, despite the
resolution of African Bank.
The South African major banks reported improved earnings during
2013, mainly due
to higher corporate loans and advances, and the banks' African
business outside
South Africa (excluding Investec). Fitch believes this
improvement will,
however, be difficult to maintain due to slow GDP growth, a low
interest rate
environment (although on an upward trend), a fairly saturated
lending market and
indebted consumers.
Near-term improvements in earnings may still be possible from
higher margins
arising from the trend change in loan book mix, with growth in
unsecured
personal lending and vehicle financing at the major banks,
excluding Investec.
In 2013 unsecured lending growth reduced significantly in light
of its emerging
weak performance. Due to anaemic domestic economic conditions,
we consider that
longer-term growth prospects are likely to be driven by
expansion into the rest
of Africa for the big four (excluding Investec).
The non-performing loan (NPL) ratios of the South African banks
have been
improving since 2010 following a turn in the credit cycle. Lower
NPLs have been
supported by sustained low interest rates. In the medium term,
Fitch expects
loan impairment charges for the major banks, excluding Investec,
to stabilise at
100bp-120bp of loans. The agency expects Investec's impairment
charge ratio to
remain stable at a lower level, due to its different loan book
composition as a
specialist bank and asset manager.
Fitch considers the major banks' Fitch core capital ratios as
appropriate for
the operating environment.
The report, 'Domestic Operating Environment Caps South African
Bank Ratings', is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
