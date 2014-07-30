(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 13 Russian foreign-owned banks to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, DEBT RATINGS
The downgrade of the banks' IDRs and debt ratings follows the
downgrade of
Russia's Country Ceiling to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' (see ' Fitch
Affirms Russia at
'BBB'; Outlook Negative', dated 25 July 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com). This in
turn reflects Fitch's view that sanctions from and deteriorating
relations with
the EU and US pose risks to Russia's financial integration with
the rest of the
world, increasing transfer and convertibility risk. The
foreign-owned banks'
IDRs and debt ratings are now in line with those of the Russian
sovereign,
instead of being a notch higher, as previously.
The banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and senior debt ratings
continue to reflect
Fitch's view that their parents will likely have a strong
propensity to support
the subsidiaries in case of need, given their majority
ownership, the high level
of operational and management integration between the banks and
their parents,
common branding, the importance of Russian business for some
groups (in the case
of Raiffeisen, Citibank, and Rosbank) and the limited size of
others, making
them easy to support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, DEBT RATINGS
The Negative Outlook on the banks' ratings reflects that on the
sovereign, and
the banks could be downgraded if Russia's sovereign ratings and
Country Ceiling
are downgraded. A significant weakening of the ability and/or
propensity of
parent banks to provide support (not expected by Fitch at
present) could also
result in downgrades of the subsidiaries' ratings.
A revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would lead to
Outlooks on the
banks being revised to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' National Ratings at 'AAA' reflects
Fitch's view
that the banks remain among the strongest credits in Russia. The
Stable Outlooks
on the National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that the
creditworthiness of
Russian issuers relative to each other would be unlikely to
change significantly
in case of a sovereign downgrade. The banks' National Ratings
could be
downgraded in case of a significant weakening of the ability
and/or propensity
of parent banks to provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZAO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB(EXP)' from
'BBB+(EXP)'/affirmed at
'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'/affirmed
at 'AAA(rus)'
ZAO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Rosbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to
'BBB(emr)' from
'BBB+(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB'/'F3' from
'BBB+'/'F2'; affirmed at
'AAA(rus)'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'';
affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; affirmed
at 'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: downgraded to
'BBB(EXP)' from
'BBB+(EXP)'
Bank of China (ELUOSI)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
OJSC Nordea Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Danske Bank (Russia)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; affirmed
at 'AAA(rus)'
SEB Bank JSC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
HSBC Bank (RR) LLC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Credit Agricole CIB ZAO
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'F3'
from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
China Construction Bank (Russia) Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Alexander Danilov (Rosbank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Olga Ignatieva (ZAO Citibank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank, HSBC Bank (RR)
LLC, ING Bank
(Eurasia) ZAO)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Credit Agricole CIB ZAO)
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Roman Kornev (Danske Bank (Russia), OJSC Nordea Bank, SEB Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Dmitry Vasiliev (DeltaCredit Bank, RusFinance Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Sergey Popov (China Construction Bank (Russia) Limited, Bank of
China (ELUOSI))
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Evgeny Konovalov (Danske Bank (Russia), HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, SEB
Bank JSC)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 32
Dmitry Vasiliev (Rosbank)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Sergey Popov (ZAO Citibank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Anna Erachina (ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO, OJSC Nordea Bank)
Analyst
+7 495 956 70 63
Alyona Plakhova (DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank, China
Construction Bank
(Russia) Limited, Credit Agricole CIB ZAO, Bank of China
(ELUOSI))
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
