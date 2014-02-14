(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings has downgraded 13 Ukrainian banks' Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
The banks are JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine
(Ukreximbank), JSC
State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank), PJSC CB PrivatBank
(Privat), Joint
Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment Bank (Prominvestbank),
Public Joint
Stock Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank
(VTBU), ProCredit
Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex), PJSC Credit
Agricole Bank
(CAB), PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU), Pivdennyi Bank (PB) and
Industrialbank (INB). A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Ukraine's
Long-term foreign
currency IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-', and the affirmation of the
sovereign's
Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook.
The Country
Ceiling was also downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' (see 'Fitch
Downgrades Ukraine to
'CCC'', dated 7 February 2014, at www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrades of the foreign-currency Long-term IDRs and, where
assigned,
foreign currency senior debt ratings of Privat and the eight
foreign-owned banks
- Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU, PCBU, Pravex, CAB
and ABU - reflect
the downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling. The 'CCC' Country
Ceiling reflects
the heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls being
tightened, to the
extent that these would materially constrain or impede the
private sector's
ability to repay foreign-currency obligations. Effective 7
February 2014,
Ukraine has introduced limited capital controls, although these
measures do not
prevent external debt service.
The downgrades of the Long-term local currency IDRs of
Prominvestbank,
UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU, PCBU, Pravex and CAB to 'B-' from 'B'
reflect Fitch's
view of the high correlation between intervention risk on
foreign currency and
local currency obligations as sovereign stress increases. In
Fitch's view, in
case of an acceleration of deposit outflows in Ukraine, there
would be a
heightened of risk of restrictions being imposed on banks'
ability to service
their local currency obligations. The local currency Long-term
IDR of ABU was
already at 'B-' prior to today's rating action and has been
affirmed; a local
currency Long-term IDR has also been assigned to Privat at this
level.
The IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings of the eight
foreign-owned banks
factor in the likelihood of support the banks may receive from
their majority
shareholders. PSC Prominvestbank is 98.6%-owned by Russian
state-owned
Vnesheconombank (VEB, BBB/Stable); UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by
BNP Paribas
(A+/Stable); Ukrsots is 98.64%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A.
(BBB+/Negative) through
its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Stable); VTBU
is more than
99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank VTB; PCBU is controlled (60% of
voting stock) by
Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB-/Stable); and
CAB is fully owned
by Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Stable).
Pravex is currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
(BBB+/Negative),
although its sale to CentraGas Holding, a company controlled by
Ukrainian
shareholders, has been announced and is expected to be completed
in the next
three to six months, subject to receiving necessary regulatory
approvals. Fitch
believes that Intesa will provide necessary support up until the
completion of
the bank's sale. ABU's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven
by Fitch's view
on potential support the bank may receive from other assets
controlled by its
main shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based
OJSC Alfa-Bank
(AB; BBB-/Stable), which holds a minority 19.9% stake in ABU.
The downgrades of the Long-term foreign-currency IDRs and
foreign currency
senior debt ratings of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are driven by
(i) the downward
revisions of their Support Rating Floors, reflecting the reduced
ability of the
government to provide support in foreign currency in case of
need, and (ii) the
downgrades of the banks' respective Viability Ratings (VRs),
which are closely
linked to the sovereign credit profile. However, Fitch still
believes the
authorities' propensity to provide support to Oschadbank and
Ukreximbank would
be quite high, based on their 100%-state ownership, policy
roles, high systemic
importance, and the track record of capital support for the
banks under
different governments. The banks' 'B-' Long-term local currency
IDRs reflect the
authorities' moderate ability to provide support in local
currency.
The downgrades of the Long-term IDRs of PB and INB reflect the
downgrades of the
banks' respective VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
The downgrades of the VRs of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank to 'ccc'
from 'b-'
reflect the significant correlation between the banks' and the
sovereign's
credit profiles, due to (i) the banks' large investments in
sovereign debt
(equivalent to or exceeding the banks' equity at end-2013, with
significant
portion denominated in foreign currency), and in the public
sector more
generally (more notably at Oschadbank given its lending to NJSC
Naftogaz of
Ukraine (CCC)), and some risk that these exposures could grow
further in case of
increased stress; and (ii) the likelihood that refinancing
challenges relating
to the banks' maturing external debt would increase in case of a
sovereign
default (the banks' repayment schedules includes sizeable
repayments of external
debt through 2015-2016, equivalent to7%-8% of their current
liabilities). At the
same time, the banks' stand-alone credit profiles are supported
by their sizable
capital buffers, which are sufficient to allow them to reserve
the majority of
reported impaired and restructured loans.
The downgrades of the VRs of PB and INB to 'ccc' from 'b-'
reflect Fitch's
expectation that continued deterioration in the operating
environment would
likely have a significant negative impact on the banks'
standalone credit
metrics given their high levels of existing problem assets,
large exposure to FX
risks (mainly through foreign currency lending), limited loss
absorption
capacity (more evident at PB) and weak profitability, indicating
limited ability
to create higher impairment provisions. The downgrade of INB's
VR also reflects
the significant erosion of the bank's franchise following the
change in its
ownership structure in 2012.
The affirmation of the VRs of Privat, CAB and PCBU at 'b-'
reflect Fitch's view
that these banks' stand-alone profiles would probably be more
resilient to a
further moderate deterioration in the operating environment
given somewhat less
asset quality deterioration than at most banks in the sector.
The banks also
have solid pre-impairment profitability, manageable exposure to
FX risks and
reasonable liquidity positions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs, debt ratings and VRs of all 13 banks, and the Support
Rating Floors of
Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are highly correlated with the
sovereign credit
profile. The ratings could be downgraded further in case of a
further downgrade
of the sovereign, or stabilise at their current levels if
downward pressure on
the sovereign ratings abates. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings
could also be
downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on their
ability to service
their obligations.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
Pravex's local
currency IDRs in the next three to six months, after the
completion of the
bank's sale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The downgrade of Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating to 'C',
the lowest
possible issue rating, reflects the downgrade of the bank's VR.
The rating could
be upgraded in case of an upgrade of the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' National Ratings with Stable
Outlooks reflects
Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the banks relative to
each other and
to other Ukrainian issuers has not changed significantly as a
result of the
sovereign downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B-';
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery Rating
'RR5'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B-'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Viability Rating : downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
PJSC CB PrivatBank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: downgraded
to 'CCC' from
'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating : affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
PJSC UkrSibbank:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from
'B', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'/ affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'cc', not affected
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
'Stable'
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from
'B', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to
'B-(EXP)' from
'B(EXP)', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(EXP)(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating : 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
PJSC VTB Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from
'B', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating : 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B-' from
'B', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Short-Term local currency local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
'Stable'
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-';
removed from RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B';
removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; RWN
CAB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
Outlook Negative
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4' and
'BBB-(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at
'B-(EXP)'/'RR4' and
'BBB-(EXP)(ukr)'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: downgraded to
'CCC' from 'B-';
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating : 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
PJSC Prominvestbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt rating: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B',
Recovery Rating 'RR4'; affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Pivdennyi Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
Industrialbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
