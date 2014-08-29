(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the City
of Kyiv's, the
City of Kharkov's and Odessa Region's Long-term local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The agency has also affirmed
their Long-term
foreign currency IDRs at 'CCC' and Short-term foreign currency
IDRs at 'C'.
The National Long-term ratings were affirmed at 'BBB(ukr)' for
City of Kyiv, at
'A+(ukr)' for City of Kharkov and 'AA-(ukr)' for Odessa Region.
The Outlook is
Negative.
Kyiv's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds totalling
UAH5.4bn have been
downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' while its senior eurobonds
totalling USD550m have
been affirmed at 'CCC'. The Long-term local currency rating of
Kharkov's
outstanding UAH99.5m senior unsecured bonds has also been
downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B-'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status.
The next scheduled review date for Fitch's rating on the City of
Kyiv was 10
October 2014 and for the City of Kharkov and Odessa Region 14
November 2014.
However, following the downgrade of Ukraine's Long-term local
currency IDR on 22
August 2014 (see 'Fitch Downgrades Ukraine's LC IDR to 'CCC';
Affirms FC IDR at
'CCC' dated 22 August 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) we have
taken a similar
rating action on these issuers as they are rated at the same
level as the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The City of Kyiv's, the City of Kharkov's and Odessa Region's
ratings are
equalised with the sovereign, in line with Fitch's criteria of
'International
Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United
States'. Under our
criteria, a local or regional government can only be rated above
the sovereign
in exceptional circumstances.
The rating factors for National ratings are unaffected, leading
to today's
affirmation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating change to Ukraine would lead to similar changes to
the Ukrainian
subnationals' ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
City of Kyiv
Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'C'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB(ukr)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured notes' long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'CCC'
Senior unsecured notes' long-term local currency rating
downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B-'
Senior unsecured notes' National long-term rating affirmed at
'BBB(ukr)'
City of Kharkov
Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'C'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(ukr)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured notes' long-term local currency rating
downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B-'
Senior unsecured notes' long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(ukr)'
Odessa Region
Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'C'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Negative
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Konstantin Anglichanov (City of Kyiv)
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Elena Ozhegova (City of Kharkov)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Victoria Semerkhanova (Odessa Region)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Elena Ozhegova (City of Kyiv)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Konstantin Anglichanov (City of Kharkov, Odessa Region)
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
