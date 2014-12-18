(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Caisse Centrale
du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF)'s debt guaranteed by the
French State to
'AA' from 'AA+'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and removed it from
RWN.
The rating actions follow Fitch downgrading France's IDR to
'AA'/Stable from
'AA+'/RWN on 12 December 2014 (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to
'AA'; Outlook
Stable ' at www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Guaranteed debt ratings
The ratings assigned to 3CIF's securities issued under the
state-guaranteed
programmes are aligned with France's IDRs. The Long-term ratings
have
consequently been downgraded, and the Short-term ratings
affirmed. The Long- and
Short-term guaranteed debt ratings are both sensitive to any
equivalent rating
action on the French sovereign.
The rating actions are as follows:
Guaranteed BMTN programme: Downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'/RWN
Guaranteed EMTN programme: Long-term rating downgraded to 'AA'
from 'AA+'/RWN,
Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed notes: Downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' RWN
Long-term IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook; Unaffected
Short-term IDR: 'F1'; Unaffected
Support Rating: '1'; Unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'A'; Unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'A'; Unaffected
BMTN Programme: 'A'; Unaffected
EMTN Programme: Long-term 'A' and Short-term 'F1'; Unaffected
Commercial paper programme: 'F1'; Unaffected
Certificate of deposit programme: 'F1'; Unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
