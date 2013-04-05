(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Nova Ljubljanska
Banka d.d. (NLB), Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM), Banka
Celje d.d.
(BC), Gorenjska Banka (GB) and Probanka d.d.'s Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs). The agency has also affirmed Abanka Vipa d.d. and Banka
Koper (BK)'s
IDRs. The Outlooks on each of the banks' Long-term IDRs is
Negative. The agency
has also downgraded each of the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs),
with the
exception of BK. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn GB's ratings, as the bank has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Fitch has determined that
GB's public
disclosures are not sufficient to allow Fitch to maintain the
ratings.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage for GB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NLB AND NKBM'S SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS AND
IDRS
The downgrade of NLB's and NKBM's Support Ratings (SRs) and
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs), and hence their Long-term IDRs to 'BB-' from
'BBB-', reflects
continuing delays in the crystallisation and implementation of a
clear and
decisive solution for the problems in the Slovenian banking
sector as a whole,
and at NLB and NKBM in particular. This was cited as a rating
driver when the
banks' ratings were last reviewed in August 2012. Since then, a
solution has
become more pressing because of further deterioration in asset
quality at NLB
and NKBM and across the broader sector, and the continuing poor
economic outlook
for the country.
Nevertheless, Fitch's base case expectation remains that
sovereign support for
NLB and NKBM will ultimately be forthcoming, and that the
resolution of the two
banks will not involve losses for senior creditors. This view is
based primarily
on the affordability of support for the sovereign (Fitch's base
case expectation
is that the two banks will require around EUR1.6bn of new
capital, equal to 4.5%
of 2013F GDP), the track record of incremental capital support
for the two banks
during 2011-Q113, and the agency's understanding that a bail in
of senior
creditors is currently not on the agenda of the Slovenian
authorities. The
ratings also take account of the banks' systemic importance and
majority state
ownership.
Fitch's base case recapitalisation estimates assumes (i) that
the non-performing
loans (NPLs) ratio at each bank will peak at a level roughly
half-way between
the NPL ratio and total impaired loans ratio (categories C, D
and E under the
local regulatory classification) reported at end-2012; (ii)
creation of total
loan impairment reserves (including those on performing loans)
equal to 80% of
peak NPLs; and (iii) restoration of the Fitch Core Capital ratio
to 10%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ABANKA'S IDRS, SRF AND SR
The affirmation of Abanka's SR and SRF, and hence also its 'B-'
Long-term IDR,
reflects Fitch's view that support from the Slovenian
authorities remains
possible, although this cannot be relied upon. The agency's view
of possible
support takes into account Abanka's systemic importance as the
third largest
bank in the country (an 8% market share by total assets). At the
same time,
there is no majority state ownership at Abanka and there has
been no government
capital support to date and this, along with its smaller size,
drives the bank's
lower SR and SRF compared with majority state-owned NLB and
NKBM.
Abanka has so far unsuccessfully tried to raise capital from
private sources
and, in the agency's view, the currently planned EUR90m equity
issue will not by
itself be sufficient to fully restore the bank's solvency.
Fitch's base case
expectation is that Abanka needs about EUR0.4bn of new capital,
bringing the
total requirement for the three largest banks to about EUR2bn,
or 5.8% of 2013F
GDP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NLB, NKBM AND ABANKA'S IDRS, SRF AND SR
The Outlooks on the three banks' Long-term IDRs are Negative,
reflecting Fitch's
view that the balance of risks remains on the downside. In
particular, the
ratings could be downgraded further if (i) the banks'
recapitalisation needs
prove to be substantially greater than currently anticipated,
making a rescue
significantly more onerous for the sovereign balance sheet; (ii)
a lack of
political consensus or other factors result in further,
prolonged delays in the
formulation and implementation of a recapitalisation plan; or
(iii) there is any
clear indication from the Slovenian authorities that the
resolution of the banks
could involve the participation of senior creditors.
Tangible progress with recapitalisation measures sufficient to
restore the
banks' solvency could help to stabilise the ratings at their
current levels. In
the case of Abanka, such measures could result in an upgrade of
the Long-term
IDR from its current low level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRS OF ALL BANKS
The downgrades of NLB, NKBM, Abanka, BC, GB and Probanka's VRs
reflect varying
degrees of further deterioration in the banks' standalone
profiles, mostly due
to continued growth in NPLs, weak performance and resulting
pressure on already
tight capital positions. The downgrades of Abanka and Probanka's
VRs to 'cc',
and of NLB and NKBM's to 'ccc', reflect their particularly acute
capital needs
and weak performance. Abanka's and Probanka's VRs are also
negatively impacted
by their tighter liquidity and greater refinancing risk.
The affirmation of BK's 'bb' VR reflects the bank's considerably
stronger
standalone position compared with other Slovenian banks, based
on its adequate
capitalisation, only moderate asset quality problems and
comfortable funding and
liquidity positions. Fitch also regards the bank's risk
management framework,
credit underwriting and corporate governance as superior to
peers, reflecting
the influence of BK's owner, Intesa Sanpaolo ('BBB+'/Negative).
Fitch expects the performance of Slovenian banks to remain at
best weak in 2013,
driven mainly by further loan impairment. All rated banks (with
the exception of
BK) were loss making in 2012, and further losses are likely in
2013.
Pre-impairment performance is also set to remain under pressure
from moderate
interest rate spreads and the high levels of non-cash generating
assets. In view
of negative internal capital generation, capital ratios are
likely to
deteriorate further if these do not benefit from external
support.
Credit risk remains high at the banks, predominantly in
corporate portfolios,
notably due to exposures to the highly leveraged real
estate/construction sector
and holding companies, and low levels of reserve coverage of
NPLs. In addition,
further deterioration in the operating environment could result
in a worsening
of asset quality of currently performing exposures. Significant
single-name
borrower concentrations heighten these risks.
The liquidity positions of the banks generally remain quite
comfortable in light
of their manageable refinancing needs in 2013 and 2014 and to
date stable
deposit bases. However, refinancing risk at Abanka and Probanka
is heightened
due to their modest liquidity buffers and material amounts of
wholesale funding
falling due in 2013. Banks' loan/deposit ratios also remain
high, which reflects
their substantial wholesale funding, albeit this is provided
mostly by the
Slovene Export and Development Bank and the ECB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRS OF ALL BANKS
The VRs of NLB, NKBM, Abanka, BC and Probanka could be
downgraded further should
additional recognition of credit losses result in a further
marked deterioration
in capitalisation, or if a sharp tightening of liquidity
threatens the banks'
ability to service their near-term obligations. The VRs could be
downgraded to
'f', indicating that the banks have failed, if the banks default
or, in Fitch's
view, have required external support in order to avoid default.
Conversely, decisive measures to strengthen the banks'
capitalisation could
ultimately result in upgrades of VRs.
BK's VR could be downgraded if the ongoing contraction of the
economy results in
a weakening of asset quality and capital. An upgrade of the VR
is unlikely in
the foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BC, GB AND PROBANKA'S
IDRS, SRs and SRFs
The downgrades of GB, BC and Probanka's Long-term IDRs to 'B',
'B-' and 'CC',
respectively, reflect the downgrades of the banks' VRs. The
affirmations of the
SRs at '5' and the SRFs at 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that
support from the
Slovenian authorities cannot be relied upon given the banks'
private ownership
and moderate market shares, and the absence to date of any
government
initiatives to inject capital into non-state-owned banks.
BC's and Probanka's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded further
in the case of
downgrades of their VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: HYBRID CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS OF ABANKA AND
NKBM
The hybrid capital instruments were downgraded to the lowest
rating level of 'C'
due to Fitch's expectation of their poor recovery prospects and
the downward
revision of both banks' VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BK'S IDRS AND SR
The affirmation of BK's Long-term IDR at 'BBB' and SR at '2'
reflects Fitch's
view that Intesa will continue to have a strong propensity to
support its
subsidiaries in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region,
notwithstanding its
primary focus on the Italian market.
The Negative Outlooks on BK's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
Intesa. The
Long-term IDR could be downgraded if the parent is downgraded,
or if there is
evidence of a reduced commitment on the part of Intesa to the
CEE region.
The rating actions are as follows:
NLB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-',
Negative
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
NKBM
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-',
Negative
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
Hybrid capital instrument: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
Abanka
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Negative
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'b-'
Hybrid capital instrument: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
Probanka
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc'
Banka Celje
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+',
Negative Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed with 'NF'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b+'
Gorenjska Banka
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-',
Negative Outlook,
withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5', withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', withdrawn
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'bb-', withdrawn
Koper
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Negative
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (NKBM, Abanka, BK, GB)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Primary Analyst (NLB, BC, Probanka)
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (NLB, BC, Probanka)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Secondary Analyst (NKBM, Abanka, BK, GB)
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Committee Chairman
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 and
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated 5 December
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.