March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded five securitisations backed by the Spanish electricity tariff
deficits, as follows:
- Alectra Finance plc (Alectra): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook
Negative
- Bliksem Funding Ltd (Bliksem): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook
Negative
- Rayo Finance Ireland (No.1) (Rayo Finance 3) - Series 3: downgraded to
'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative
- Rayo Finance Ireland (No.1) (Rayo Finance 4) - Series 4: downgraded to
'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative
- Delta SPARK Limited 2008-1 (Delta Spark): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf';
Outlook Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades reflect the structural imbalance and the negative trend observed
on the overall electricity system cash flows as well as the uncertainty of the
regulatory environment affecting the electricity sector. Despite the
government's efforts during 2012 to tackle the on-going tariff deficit problem,
Fitch believes that the Spanish electricity system will likely continue
generating tariff deficits beyond 2013. Based on the provisional liquidation
reports obtained from the Comision Nacional de Energia's (CNE, the Spanish
energy regulator) website during 2012, total tariff deficit annuities now
represent approximately 21% of regulated system revenues, compared with 12% a
year ago.
Fitch considers this significant relative increase of tariff deficits as a
proportion of regulated revenues is a consequence of weak economic prospects
that suggest lower demand for energy consumption, increase in green energy
subsidies and also that tariff deficits securitised through FADE are being
remunerated at an annual coupon rate of 5%, which in itself is adding pressure
to the overall system stability. Moreover, the agency considers the
implementation of material additional pricing increases to provide enough
incremental regulated revenues that largely mitigate the system deficits
unlikely in the short term, considering the government already applied rises to
the end-consumer tariffs last year.
Fitch acknowledges that the transactions have been receiving cash flows to
service their debt as expected. However, since the system is still generating
tariff deficits which are being financed by the utility companies in Spain, the
continuity of the electricity system and repayment of the system costs (which
includes the tariff deficit annuities), as long as new tariff deficits are being
generated, will rely on the ability of these companies to actually finance the
imbalances. Fitch rates Endesa, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'); Iberdrola, S.A.
('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and Gas Natural SDG, S.A. ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2').
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade pressure on the notes could be triggered if the sector cash flow
imbalances increase over the next two years or there is a substantial change in
the credit quality of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') or the Spanish electricity
utility sector. The notes could be upgraded if the economic environment in Spain
improves and the imbalances are eliminated. Moreover, uncertainty with regards
to the true independence of the sector regulator to be able to implement
long-term policies and to prevent government interference could trigger
additional rating revisions.
Alectra, Bliksem, Rayo Finance 3 and Rayo Finance 4 are securitisations of the
electricity tariff deficit incurred in Spain during 2005, while Delta SPARK is a
securitisation of the tariff deficit incurred during 2007 and Q108. The
legislation governing the repayment of each tariff deficit is slightly
different. While the 2005 deficit is repaid by a specific surcharge applied to
electricity bills and access tolls, the 2007 deficit is repaid as part of the
general obligations of the electricity system. Fitch understands that under
current legislation, the CNE is obliged to repay any outstanding amounts should
the electricity system not generate enough revenue to fully repay the tariff
deficits by the relevant final payment dates.
Fitch will continue to monitor the cash flow performance at the transaction
level as well as the overall electricity system cash flows and, if the
imbalances are still present, will adjust the ratings accordingly.