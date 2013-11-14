(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the foreign
currency Long-term Issuer Default ratings (IDRs) of JSC The
State Export-Import
Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank), JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine
(Oschadbank),
PJSC CB PrivatBank (Privat), Public Joint Stock Company
UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank
(Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank (VTBU), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine),
PJSCCB Pravex-Bank
(Pravex) and PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB) to 'B-' from 'B'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Negative. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU) and Pivdennyi Bank (PB)
at 'B-' and
revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Ukraine's
Long-term foreign and
local currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'B' with a Negative Outlook.
The Country
Ceiling was also downgraded to 'B-' from 'B' (see 'Fitch
Downgrades Ukraine to
'B-'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 November 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrades of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank reflect the reduced
ability of the
government to provide support in case of need, as reflected by
the downgrade of
Ukraine's Long-term IDRs. In Ukreximbank's case, the downgrade
of the Long-term
IDRs also reflects the downgrade of the bank's Viability Rating
(VR), which is
closely linked to the sovereign credit profile. Fitch still
believes the
authorities' propensity to provide support to Oschadbank and
Ukreximbank would
be high, based on their 100%-state ownership, policy roles, high
systemic
importance, and the track record of capital support for the
banks under
different governments.
The downgrade of PrivatBank's Long-term IDR reflects the
downgrade of the bank's
VR.
The downgrades of the foreign currency Long-term IDRs of
UkrSibbank, Ukrsots,
VTBU, ProCredit Ukraine, Pravex and CAB are in line with the
downgrade of
Ukraine's Country Ceiling, which reflects Fitch's view of the
increased risk of
transfer and convertibility restrictions being introduced. Such
restrictions
could limit the extent to which support from the majority
foreign shareholders
of these banks could be utilised to service the banks'
obligations. The banks'
'B' Long-term local currency IDRs also take into account
Ukrainian country
risks.
The IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings of these six banks are
driven by the
likelihood of support the banks may receive from their majority
shareholders.
UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable); Ukrsots is
98.64%-owned by
UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) through its Vienna subsidiary
UniCredit Bank
Austria AG (A/Stable); VTBU is more than 99%-owned by Russia's
JSC Bank VTB
(BBB/Negative); ProCredit Ukraine is controlled (60% of voting
stock) by
Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB-/Stable); Pravex
is fully owned
by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative); and CAB is fully
owned by Credit
Agricole S.A. (A/Stable).
The Negative Outlooks on the above nine banks, and the revision
of the Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs of ABU and PB to Negative, reflect the
potential for a
further downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling given the
Negative Outlook on
Ukraine's sovereign ratings. PB's ratings are driven by its
standalone credit
strength, as captured by its VR. ABU's IDRs and senior debt
ratings are driven
by Fitch's view on potential support the bank may receive from
other assets
controlled by its main shareholders, including from its sister
bank,
Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB; BBB-/Stable), which holds a
minority 19.9%
stake in ABU.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings of all 11 banks, and
the Support
Rating Floors of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank, could be downgraded
further if
Ukraine's Country Ceiling was downgraded again as a result of a
sovereign
downgrade.
UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, Pravex, VTBU and ABU could also be
downgraded if they were
sold to weaker shareholders. In Fitch's view, UkrSibbank,
Ukrsots and Pravex are
of limited importance for their groups' franchises, and the
sales of these banks
cannot be excluded over the medium term. However, VTBU and ABU
represent more
strategic holdings of their owners, in Fitch's view, making
disposals less
likely. The foreign currency Long-term IDRs of CAB and ProCredit
Ukraine are
underpinned by their VRs, and so would not be downgraded even in
the (unlikely)
event of the banks being sold.
Privat and PB, whose IDRs are driven by their VRs, could also be
downgraded in
case of a sharp deterioration in their standalone credit
profiles, in particular
a major asset quality deterioration or a loss of liquidity.
A revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would help the
ratings of all 11
banks to stabilise at their current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS
The downgrades of the VRs of Ukreximbank, Privat and CAB to 'b-'
from 'b'
reflect Fitch's view that in common with other banks in Ukraine,
these banks
have limited resilience to risks stemming from the deteriorating
sovereign
credit profile and operating environment. Banks' asset quality,
capital and
liquidity positions are likely to be highly sensitive to the
performance of the
economy and any marked depreciation of the Ukrainian hryvna.
The downgrade of Ukreximbank's VR also reflects the significant
correlation
between the bank's and the sovereign credit profiles,
notwithstanding the
sizable capital buffer, due to (i) the bank's large exposure to
sovereign debt
and the public sector more generally, and some risk that this
exposure could
grow in case of increased stress; and (ii) the likelihood that
refinancing
challenges relating to the bank's maturing external debt would
increase in case
of a sovereign default.
The affirmation of Oschadbank's and PB's VRs at 'b-', reflects
limited changes
in the banks' standalone credit profiles since their last
reviews in July 2013
(see 'Fitch Affirms Ukreximbank & Oschadbank at 'B'; Revises
Outlooks to
Negative' dated 09 July 2013 and 'Fitch Affirms Two
Privately-Owned Ukrainian
Banks' dated 15 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
The 'b-' VRs of Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Privat, CAB, PB and
ProCredit Ukraine
could be further downgraded in case of a sharp deterioration in
their standalone
credit metrics and/or Fitch's expectation that deterioration is
likely as a
result of continued weakening of the operating environment.
Stabilisation of the
operating environment would reduce downward pressure on the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The downgrade of Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating reflects
the downgrade
of the bank's VR. The rating is sensitive to any further changes
in the bank's
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' National Ratings with Stable
Outlooks reflects
Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the banks relative to
each other and
to other Ukrainian issuers has not changed significantly as a
result of the
sovereign downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: downgraded to 'B-'from
'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'; Recovery
Rating 'RR5'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'B'
VR: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: downgraded to 'B-' from
'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
PJSC CB PrivatBank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: downgraded
to 'B-'from 'B';
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
VR: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
PJSC UkrSibbank:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B'/'RR4'
from 'B+',
affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
VR: 'cc', not affected
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
'Stable'
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B'/'RR4'
from 'B+',
affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to
'B(EXP)'/'RR4' from
'B+ (EXP)', affirmed at 'AAA (EXP)(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
VR: 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
PJSC VTB Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B'/'RR4'
from 'B+',
affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
VR: 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: downgraded to 'B'/'RR4'
from 'B+',
affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
VR: 'b-', not affected
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
'Stable'
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
VR: 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
CAB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
VR: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-',
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4' and
'BBB-(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at
'B-(EXP)'/'RR4' and
'BBB-(EXP)(ukr) '
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: affirmed at 'B-';
Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
VR: 'ccc', not affected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Pivdennyi Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Privat, Ukrsots,
UkrSibbank, CAB)
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Primary Analyst (PB, Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Primary Analyst (ABU, VTBU)
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Ukrsots)
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 203 530 1577
Secondary Analyst (Privat, CAB)
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Secondary Analyst (UkrSibbank, Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine, PB)
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Secondary Analyst (ABU, VTBU)
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding companies'
dated 10 August
2012, 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated
11 December
2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012,
'Recovery
Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 19 August 2013,
'National Ratings
Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', dated 05 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.