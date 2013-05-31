(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russian-based Absolut bank's
(AB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'BB+' and
removed the
ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the sale of Absolut by Belgium's KBC
Bank ('A'/Stable)
to a company controlled by Russian non-state pension fund
Blagosostoyanie (the
Fund). Fitch has also assigned the bank's RUB5bn senior
unsecured fixed-rate
exchange bond issue (BO-03 series), with a final maturity in May
2018 and a put
option after 1.5 years, a Long-term rating of 'B', Recovery
Rating of 'RR4' and
National Long-term Rating of 'BBB+(rus)'. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of Absolut's ratings reflects the lower
probability of support
from the bank's new shareholder. In Fitch's view, support from
the Fund cannot
be relied upon, and Absolut's IDRs, National Rating and senior
debt rating are
now based on the bank's stand-alone strength, as reflected in
its 'b' Viability
Rating (VR).
Fitch does not factor support from the Fund into Absolut's
ratings because of
regulatory restrictions on the Fund's investments, the indirect
ownership of the
bank by the Fund, and uncertainty in respect to the Fund's
ability to provide
support over time.
Absolut's '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor
also reflect
Fitch's view that support from the Russian authorities cannot be
relied upon
given the bank's limited franchise and market shares.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
The VR reflects Absolut's sizable capital buffer, currently
satisfactory asset
quality and comfortable liquidity. However, the rating also
takes into account
the bank's weak profitability, potential contagion risks from
sister bank OJSC
KIT Finance Investment Bank ('B'/Stable/'b-') and some
uncertainty about
franchise development and risk appetite following the change in
ownership.
Non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue) were a moderate 5%
of the portfolio
at end-4M13, after significant work outs over the past three
years, and Fitch
views the bank's corporate and mortgage portfolios as being of
reasonable
quality. The new shareholder currently plans only moderate
growth of the book
over the medium term and will seek to develop relations with
companies close to
Russian Railways ('BBB'/Stable; the founder of the Fund) and
other state-owned
entities. However, there is still some uncertainty about future
franchise
development given the higher risk lending policy used at KIT
Finance and the
absence of track record at Absolut.
AB's profitability is weak, with pre-impairment profit close to
zero in 2012.
This is primarily a result of the bank's still high cost base
after significant
deleveraging of the business in recent years. Fitch expects the
replacement of
non-equity funding from KBC, coupled with the reallocation of
funds previously
placed with KBC, to have a close to zero net impact on net
interest income.
Moderate loan growth and efforts to control costs may result in
limited
improvements in performance, but Fitch does not expect these to
be significant.
AB's capitalisation remains strong, with a regulatory capital
ratio of 18% at
end-4M13, and a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 20% at end-2012.
Capital ratios will
probably decrease gradually as a result of moderate loan growth
and weak
internal capital generation. Liquidity is currently comfortable,
with liquid
assets following the repayment of KBC's funding still providing
about 40%
coverage of deposits, Fitch estimates. Near-term wholesale
funding maturities
and facilities which may need to be repaid as a result of the
change of control
and rating downgrades are both moderate.
Fitch views sister bank KIT Finance, also controlled by the
Fund, as having a
much weaker stand-alone profile than Absolut. KIT Finance may
need capital
injections in the medium term in order to sustain its solvency
as regulatory
forbearance expires on the bank's low regulatory impairment
provisions created
against legacy NPLs. Potential losses on the bank's more recent
and quite high
risk lending could add to the support required. Fitch
understands that in the
medium term there are no plans to merge Absolut and KIT Finance,
and the Fund
intends to run them as reasonably separate businesses; however,
in Fitch's view
contagion risk for Absolut exists given the potential for a
further weakening in
KIT Finance's stand-alone credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings could be
upgraded if AB
continues to be managed reasonably prudently under the new
shareholder,
profitability starts to improve, other financial metrics remain
sound and
contingent risks from KIT Finance start to recede.
However, the ratings could come under downward pressure if more
aggressive
management of the bank results in significantly weaker credit
underwriting or
asset quality, or if Absolut's balance sheet is used to support
KIT Finance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable
future, unless
Absolut is once more acquired by a stronger owner.
The rating actions are as follows:
Absolut Bank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable, off
RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'BBB+(rus)' from
'AA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable; off RWN
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No floor'
New Senior Unsecured Issue: assigned 'B'/RR4/'BBB+(rus)'
Outstanding Senior Unsecured Debt: downgraded to 'BBB+(rus)'
from 'AA(rus)'; off
RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.