(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ACE
Insurance Company
CJSC (Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed
ACE Russia's
National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of ACE Russia's IFS follows the downgrade of the
Russian
Federation's (Russia) Country Ceiling to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. This
in turn
reflects Fitch's view that, although the Russian authorities
continue to
maintain an open capital account, sanctions from and
deteriorating relations
with the EU and US pose risks to Russia's financial integration
with the rest of
the world, increasing transfer and convertibility risk.
ACE Russia is part of ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer.
The ultimate
parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland
(Long-Term IDR
AA-/Stable).
Fitch continues to view ACE Russia's as "Important" to the ACE
Group under its
approach to rating insurance groups. This reflects the deep
integration of
operations, shared brand name, track record of support and
aligned corporate
governance and risk management procedures. The inclusion of a
significant
portion of local risks in ACE Russia's portfolio from
multinational companies
that are also ACE Group's worldwide clients supports this view.
However, the company's small size relative to the group
precludes the strategic
importance from being assessed as "Very Important", and support
from the parent
is informal rather than provided through a formal support
agreement. ACE
Russia's rating therefore reflects partial attribution of ACE
Group's strength.
On a standalone basis, ACE Russia would be rated more than six
notches below its
ultimate parent.
The Negative Outlook on ACE Russia's IFS mirrors the Negative
Outlook on
Russia's 'BBB' Long-term local currency IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia's Long-term local currency IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding downgrade of ACE Russia's IFS rating. Conversely,
revision of the
Outlook on Russia's Long-term local currency IDR to Stable could
trigger a
similar rating action on ACE Russia.
If a formal support agreement were to be introduced between ACE
Limited and ACE
Russia, ACE Russia's ratings could be upgraded. Conversely,
Fitch would view any
decline in the level of parent support to the insurer as a
trigger for a
downgrade.
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth and
achieves a more
material scale relative to ACE Group, the IFS rating could be
upgraded. However,
Fitch does not expect this in the near or medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.