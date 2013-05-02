(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Agroton Public Limited's (Agroton) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and National Long-term rating to 'BB-(ukr)' from 'BBB(ukr)'. The agency has also downgraded Agroton's senior unsecured rating to 'CCC'/'RR4' in relation to its USD50m Eurobond due in July 2014. All ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The downgrade reflects the deterioration in available liquidity primarily linked to some restricted funds in Bank of Cyprus (BOC; RD/Viability Rating: f) and therefore the risk that Agroton may not be able to make its next USD3m bond coupon payment in mid-July 2013. Agroton's operating performance also deteriorated in 2012, driven by adverse weather conditions in Lugansk region, which negatively affected crop yields, and low profitability in poultry business. The uncertainty around the level of discount to large deposits in Cyprus and the existence of capital control, highly likely through the summer, may go against Agroton's ability to service its debts in the near term, hence the RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS Deteriorated Liquidity Agroton's reported cash as of 31 December 2012 of USD10m is adequate, relative to only USD4m in short-term debt. However, USD8.5m of cash was sitting in BOC (USD4.5m more recently) and Agroton lacks access to foreign currency in other bank accounts overseas at the moment, or committed bank lines. A number of acquisitions made in 2012, whilst accretive in terms of business profile, also added to the weak liquidity position. In addition Fitch understands that transferring cash out of Ukraine, where Agroton maintains adequate liquidity, including grain in silos, may not be deemed reliable due to a variety of foreign-exchange controls. Increasing Refinancing Risks While Agroton has not yet addressed the refinancing of its bond in July 2014, Fitch recognises that some options and time exist. However, the situation in Cyprus, which is beyond management's control, has moved Agroton's debt servicing capacity to the forefront. Even if the next coupon is made, we would still maintain a 'CCC' rating to reflect the uncertainties around the refinancing options next year. Weak Operating and Financial Performance Agroton's operating performance deteriorated in 2012, driven by adverse weather conditions in Lugansk region (Agroton's only area of operations) which negatively affected crop yields, and low profitability in poultry business due to unexpected increase in production costs (lack of own breeding flock up to the end of the year). Agroton should see a reversal of its fortunes in 2013 if weather conditions return to normal, and acquisitions of land lease rights and expansion in silo capacity enhance its top line. However it has to demonstrate that profitability, measured as funds from operations (FFO) margin (FY12: 11%) improves further toward 20% to support a higher rating. Collection of Receivables Solved Baker Tilly (previous auditor) issued a qualification on Agroton's FY11 accounts as the auditor could not satisfy itself regarding the documentary evidence of a portion of sales. We commented on this issue (see 'Fitch: No Immediate Impact on Agroton's Ratings from Latest Developments' dated 18 May 2012) and said that governance of the audit process is an important safeguard for the integrity of the group's financial reporting. Since then KPMG has been appointed new auditor. Its audit report for Agroton's FY12 accounts, dated 30 April 2013, is unqualified while Agroton has reversed USD7.3m in provisions for bad debts (as those receivables were cashed in) and the company has moved its sales policy towards prepayments from customers (including but not limited to the State Agrarian Fund from Ukraine). Fitch considers these positive developments for the group. Adequate Recovery Prospects Despite the volatility in Agroton's operating performance and EBITDA, unsecured creditors' claims are supported by Agroton's asset base consisting on inventories and storage capacity (as land ownership is not possible in Ukraine). The lack of any meaningful senior indebtedness ranking ahead of the notes means that, in the event of default, bondholders can expect above average recovery prospects. However, we apply a soft cap of 'RR4' in Ukraine given the jurisdiction of the surety providers, resulting in a 'CCC' unsecured rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Lack of visibility regarding upcoming coupon payment - A missed interest payment in mid-July would trigger a downgrade to 'C' and subsequently to 'D' after the grace period expires, 30 days after the due date Positive: Until Fitch has clarity on Agroton's ability to service its debt, we do not envisage any positive rating movements within the next months. 