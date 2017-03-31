(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) assigned to AMC Entertainment Holdings,
Inc. (AMC) to 'B'
from 'B+' and removed the IDR and related issue rating from
Rating Watch
Negative. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately US$4.4
billion of pro
forma debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016 is affected by
Fitch's rating action.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch's rating actions follows the company's announcement that
it has closed on
the acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB (Nordic). The
downgrade
reflects Fitch's concern that, now that all previously announced
acquisitions
have closed, leverage will remain outside the 4.5x threshold
beyond 18 months.
In addition, the company's more aggressive financial policy and
continued merger
and acquisition strategy is more in line with a 'B' rating.
AMC had initially noted on its Jan. 23, 2017 call discussing the
Nordic
acquisition that it would be using proceeds from the
monetization of their NCM
ownership to pay down debt, thereby reducing leverage. However,
on their
year-end earnings call on February 28, 2017, AMC articulated
that a portion of
the proceeds would be used for capital expenditures, thereby
reducing near-term
debt reduction and indicating a more aggressive stature towards
leverage. As a
result, Fitch does not expect gross leverage to be below 4.5x
until 2019.
In January 2017, AMC announced it had entered into a definitive
agreement to
acquire Nordic in a transaction valued at SEK8.6 billion or
approximately US$954
million. Proceeds from the March 2017 US$475 million
dollar-denominated and
250GBP sterling-denominated senior subordinated private
placement notes funded
the acquisition. In addition, in February 2017 there was a
US$640 million equity
offering that was used to pay down a US$350 million bridge loan
and fund a
portion of the Nordic acquisition. Fitch calculates pro forma
unadjusted
leveraged at 5.1x as of Dec. 31, 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMC has demonstrated traction in key strategic initiatives:
improving admission
revenue per attendee as a result of re-seating initiatives, and
growth in
concession revenue per attendee and concession gross profit per
attendee. Fitch
calculates EBITDA margins for the fiscal year ended (FYE) Dec.
31, 2016 of 16.8%
(excludes distributions from National Cinemedia, Inc. (NCM), an
improvement from
13.6% at Sept. 27, 2012. Although Fitch recognizes that AMC's
continued
expansion into premium food offerings will pressure high
concession margins,
top-line growth should grow absolute gross profit dollars in
this segment.
In 2014, AMC instituted a quarterly dividend of US$19.6 million
(US$78 million
for the full year), with the first dividend paid in the second
quarter of 2014
(2Q14). For the FYE Dec. 31, 2016, AMC paid US$79.6 million in
dividends. Fitch
expects capital expenditures to remain elevated, modeling
approximately US$600
million (net of landlord contributions) in 2017, as AMC
implements its global
capital expenditure strategy which will pressure free cash flow
(FCF). However,
Fitch does not expect AMC to take further shareholder-friendly
actions due to
the heightened leverage and capital expenditures. As a result,
Fitch expects FCF
will range from slightly negative to positive US$100 million
over the next two
years. Fitch calculated post-dividend FCF for the FYE Dec. 31,
2016 equated to
negative US$70 million.
Fitch believes that AMC has sufficient liquidity to fund capital
initiatives,
make small theater circuit acquisitions, and cover its term loan
amortization.
Liquidity is supported by cash balances of US$207 million and
availability of
US$137.4 million on its secured revolver as of Dec. 31, 2016.
AMC's ratings
reflect Fitch's belief that movie exhibition will continue to be
a key promotion
window for the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases.
According to Box Office Mojo, 2016's box office delivered
positive growth of
2.2% and record-setting box office revenues of US$11.4 billion.
Industry
fundamentals benefited from a strong slate and the expansion of
premium
amenities, which contributed to attendance growth of 0.1% and a
2.6% increase in
average ticket price. The 2016 film slate benefitted from many
high-profile tent
pole and animated films. Fitch believes 2017 box office is off
to a solid start
and the film slate will once again feature highly anticipated
sequels and tent
poles that will support flat- to low-single-digit industrywide
box office
revenue growth.
Fitch believes the investments made by AMC and its peers to
improve the patron's
experience are prudent. For fiscal 2017, the company expects to
spend US$700
million-US$750 million of gross capital expenditures (US$530
million-US$600
million net of landlord contributions), which includes plans to
renovate an
additional 122 theatres and 1,560 screens in 2017 and 2018. The
anticipated
increase of capital expenditures is driven primarily by recliner
seat
renovations and food and beverage expansion at AMC and legacy
Carmike assets.
AMC also plans to introduce a new proprietary Premium Large
Format (PLF) across
the domestic circuit. Internationally, AMC intends to reseat
Odeon & UCI
theatres and roll out enhanced food options and PLF screens
across their entire
international asset base.
While capital expenditure will be elevated over the ratings
horizon and high
concession margins may be pressured over the long term,
exhibitors should
benefit from delivering an improved value proposition to their
patrons and that
the premium food services/offerings will grow absolute levels of
revenue and
EBITDA. Finally, AMC and its peers rely on the quality,
quantity, and timing of
movie product, all factors out of management's control.
RECOVERY RATINGS
AMC's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company and, hence, recovery rates for its creditors, will
be maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a
liquidation. Fitch
estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of US$3
billion using a
5x multiple.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's secured bank
facilities reflects
Fitch's belief that 91%-100% expected recovery is reasonable.
While Fitch does
not assign RRs for the company's operating lease obligations, it
is assumed the
company rejects only 30% of its remaining US$6.2 billion
(calculated at a net
present value) in operating lease commitments due to their
significance to the
operations in a going-concern scenario and is liable for 15% of
those rejected
values.
The 'RR6' on the subordinated notes reflects an expected
recovery range of
0%-10%. Depending on the cash flow from Nordic and the use of
proceeds from the
NCM share sale, there is a possibility the company's senior
subordinated notes
could migrate to an 'RR5.'
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AMC
Entertainment include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit pro forma revenue growth;
low-single-digit admissions
revenue growth domestically in 2017 driven by low-single-digit
growth in average
ticket price; low- to mid-single-digit growth in attendance
overseas as a result
of a strong film slate;
--EBITDA margin expansion as a result of synergies from the
aforementioned
acquisitions;
--Capital expenditures remain elevated in the near term as AMC
continues to
invest in recliner re-seats and enhanced food and beverage
offerings. Fitch
expects capex of around US$650 million (net of landlord
contributions) during
2017;
--A of NCM-share sale proceeds are used to reduce debt in
2017-2019;
--Pro forma unadjusted gross leverage under 5.0x by fiscal
year-end 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: Fitch heavily weighs the prospective
challenges facing AMC and
its industry peers when considering the long-term credit rating.
Significant
improvements in the operating environment (sustainable increases
in attendance
from continued success of operating initiatives) as well as
successful
integration of newly acquired assets driving FCF/adjusted debt
above 2% and
unadjusted leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable basis could
stabilize the
rating. In strong box office years, metrics should be strong
enough to provide a
cushion for the weaker box office years.
Negative Trigger: Secular events that lead Fitch to believe
there would be a
significant long-term downward trend in the industry would put
negative pressure
on the rating. In the shorter term, interest coverage below 2.5x
could lead to a
negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
AMC's liquidity is supported by US$207 million of cash on hand
(as of December
2016) and US$137 million availability on its revolving credit
facility, which is
sufficient to cover minimal amortization payments on its term
loan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded and removed the Rating Watch Negative on
the following
ratings:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facilities to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior subordinated notes to 'CCC+/RR6' from 'B-/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rachael Shanker, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 30, 2017
