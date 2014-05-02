(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
National Ratings of Banco Fibra S.A. (Fibra). In the same action
Fitch has
withdrawn the ratings as Fibra has chosen to stop participating
in the rating
process. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for Fibra. The Rating Outlook for the long-term ratings
remains
Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fibra's downgrade considers the significant challenges in terms
of profitability
and asset quality imposed by the market repositioning plan
commenced by the bank
in 2012. The plan includes the run-off of its retail lending
portfolio and a
focus on traditional lending operations with wholesale companies
with shorter
deadlines and more robust guarantees, for which it had hired
experienced
executives from the market. The plan also focuses on achieving
significant
operational cost savings in the short- and medium-term.
The plan, along with the environment of slower economic activity
and volatile
interest rates in Brazil, resulted in significant operating
losses in 2013,
despite the effective reduction in operating expenses. During
2013, operating
losses amounted to 6.2% of average assets while net losses
amounted to 36% of
Fibra's equity. Conversely, operating expenses were down by 20%
during the year.
According to Fibra's management, the bank recognized BRL149
million of
extraordinary expenses due to the bank's new strategy. In
addition, the bank
reduced other operating expenses by BRL107.9 million from 2012
to 2013.
In terms of asset quality trends, the mix of a smaller than
average portfolio
(due to the aforementioned loan portfolio run-off) and the
increase in past-due
loans (on-balance sheet and charged-off) keep pressuring asset
quality metrics,
although loan loss coverage has improved. Given the size of the
portfolio
expected to be run off and the current sluggish economic
activity in Brazil,
Fitch expects asset quality to remain under pressure.
Fibra's shareholders have remained highly committed to the bank
and injected
significant new capital to cover the accrued losses since 2010
(BRL1,158
billion; of which, BRL550 billion was injected in 2013). This
allowed the bank
to enhance its Fitch Core Capital ratio from a low 5.3% in 2010
up to 10.55% at
the end of December 2013. Even when Fitch's does not consider
institutional
support in its rating of Fibra, it does recognize the
significant efforts made
toward keeping the bank well-capitalized despite its operational
losses.
Fibra's management has also been successful in improving its
funding base during
these challenging years although their average cost has
increased. Expanding its
funding sources (which are not as diversified as other midsize
banks in Brazil)
and achieving longer average maturities bodes well for
supporting the period of
changes in its loan portfolio.
In Fitch view, the Negative Outlook on the long-term rating
remains due to the
aforementioned asset quality pressures and also given the
uncertainty around any
repositioning plan, especially in times when the operating
environment and
competition may impose additional hurdles.
Founded in 1988, Fibra is 96.5 % controlled by Steinbruch
family, active in the
textile, steel and real estate industries. Until April 2014, the
International
Finance Corporation (IFC) held a 3.5% stake in the bank, which
was acquired by
Elizabeth S.A. Industria Textil, a company which was part of the
Vicunha group,
Fibra's controller. The bank started its business as the
financial arm of the
group and was transformed into an independent business unit in
1993.
Fitch has downgraded and withdrawn the following ratings:
--National Long-term rating to 'BBB-(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)',
Negative Outlook;
--National Short-term rating to 'F3(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Luiz Claudio Vieira
Associate Director
+55-21 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - room 401 B
Rio de Janeiro - RJ CEP: 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11 4504-2216
Committee Chairperson:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2013);
--'National Rating Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828615
