April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has downgraded the Residential Mortgage Special Servicer
rating of Capital Advisory Services (Thailand) Limited (CAS) to 'RSS2-(tha)' from 'RSS2(tha)'and
subsequently withdrawn the rating.
The rating downgrade reflects Fitch's concern about CAS's high key man risk due
to the departure of some senior executives. Nonetheless, this is mitigated by
the company's access to servicing resources in the group's Tokyo office, their
robust servicing technology, established risk management and internal control
framework, and reasonable collection performance of the remaining residential
NPL portfolios while its financial position remains adequate.
Fitch is withdrawing CAS's servicer rating as the rating is no longer considered
by the agency to be relevant to its coverage.
Fitch's servicer ratings are based on a scale of one to five, with one being the
highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates
the ratings by pluses (+) and minuses (-). 'tha' appears in Thai ratings to
reflect their relevance in Thailand's legal, economic and social context.