June 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdrawn Credit-Linked Enhanced Asset Repackagings (C.L.E.A.R.) Series 53's class D notes as follows: GBP1.5m Class D (ISIN XS0317799525): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; rating withdrawn

C.L.E.A.R. Series 53 class D has been bought back. Fitch believes the tranche would have eventually defaulted if it had not been repurchased. We have therefore downgraded the tranche to 'Dsf' before withdrawing the rating.