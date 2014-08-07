(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
international
ratings of the Argentine financial institutions that it
currently rates,
following the recent sovereign restrictive default, and the
associated downgrade
of the country's sovereign long-term local currency (LC) Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and Country Ceiling to 'CCC' from 'B-'/Negative Outlook.
This rating action affects the Viability Ratings (VRs) and/or
IDRs of Banco
Macro (Macro), Banco Santander Rio (SAN Rio), BBVA Banco Frances
(BBVA Frances),
Banco Supervielle, S.A. (Supervielle), Tarjeta Naranja, S.A.
(TN), and Tarjetas
Cuyanas S.A. (TC). The downgrade also affected the senior debt
issued by Macro
and TN, as well as the subordinated debt of Macro and
Supervielle. The ratings
of TC have been withdrawn following the downgrade. A full list
of rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs and Senior Debt
The IDRs and VRs of these entities have been downgraded to 'CCC'
from
'B-'/Negative Outlook, and to 'ccc' from 'b-', respectively.
This action follows
the recent restrictive default of the Argentine sovereign, which
also triggered
a downgrade of the country's sovereign long-term LC IDR and
Country Ceiling to
'CCC' from 'B-' (see Rating Action Commentary 'Fitch Downgrades
Argentina's FC
IDR to 'RD'', dated July 31, 2014, available on
www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, regardless of their overall reasonable
financial condition,
these bank's ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign
rating, due to the
weak and worsening operating environment, and the challenges
posed by the
sovereign's delicate position with foreign creditors. The local
environment in
Argentina is characterized by ample economic imbalances and the
risk of
increasing political or regulatory intervention into the banking
system.
These financial institutions have maintained sound financial
profiles, but the
potential of increased sovereign risk cannot be underestimated.
Funding and
liquidity profiles are comfortable, with no material refinancing
risk over the
short term.
Macro's and TN's senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned to
the respective
issuer's long-term IDR, given Fitch's perception that these
notes would have
average recoveries in the event of liquidation, which in turn
explains these
notes' Recovery Ratings of 'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated debt
The 'CC/RR6' rating of Macro's subordinated notes due 2036
reflects that these
notes are subordinate to all of Macro's senior debt and
therefore carry low
recovery prospects. However, the rating of the notes also
considers the high
compression arising from the low VR of the issuer, and Fitch's
opinion that
non-performance risk is low despite the non-cumulative coupon
deferrable
feature, considering Macro's ample capital cushion relative to
regulatory
minimums and its current and expected earnings generation.
The 'CC/RR5' rating of Supervielle's subordinated debt reflects
that these
securities are plain-vanilla subordinated liabilities, without
any deferral
feature on coupons and/or principal. Therefore, these are
notched only once to
reflect the below-average expected recoveries for these bonds in
case of bank
liquidation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs)
The SRs of '5' (Macro, BBVA Frances, SAN Rio, and Supervielle),
and the SRFs of
'NF' (Macro and Supervielle) reflect that, although possible,
external support
for these banks cannot be relied upon, given the high political
interference
risk and ample economic imbalances. Fitch considers that SAN Rio
and BBVA
Frances are subsidiaries of limited importance to their
respective parents,
Spain's Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA),
both rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. In turn, the
sovereign ability
and willingness to support locally owned banks (Macro, and
Supervielle) is
highly uncertain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs and Senior Debt
The ratings of these entities could be affected if the recent
sovereign default
materially affects their financial profiles, and/or
significantly exacerbates
the already adverse operating environment. These ratings could
be affected if
the worsening operating environment drives material
deterioration in these
institutions' asset quality, earnings, and/or loss absorption
capacity. Material
increases in liquidity and/or refinancing risk could also put
downward pressure
on these ratings. Fitch considers that downside risk for these
ratings is
heavily associated with the potential contagion effect of the
recent sovereign
default on the country's already weak economic outlook.
Upside potential in the banks' ratings is heavily contingent
upon positive
developments in the sovereign rating dynamics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
Due to the current compression in the rating of its subordinated
notes, a
potential upgrade of Macro's VR will not necessarily result in a
similar action
on the 'CC/RR6' rating of these notes. Supervielle's
subordinated notes will
typically be rated one notch below the bank's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs and SRFs
Changes in the SRs and SRFs of these banks are highly unlikely
in the
foreseeable future.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Macro
--FC and LC long-term IDRs to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--FC and LC short-term IDRs to 'C' from 'B';
--Viability Rating to 'ccc' from 'b-';
--USD150 million Senior bonds Class 2 due 2017 to 'CCC/RR4' from
'B-/RR4';
--USD150 million subordinated debt due 2036 to 'CC/RR6' from
'CCC/RR6'.
SAN Rio
--Viability Rating to 'ccc' from 'b-';
--LT LC IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
BBVA Frances
--Viability Rating to 'ccc' from 'b-';
--LT LC IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
Supervielle:
--FC and LC long-term IDRs to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--FC and LC short-term IDRs to 'C' from 'B';
--Viability Rating to 'ccc' from 'b-';
--USD50 million subordinated debt due 2017 to 'CC/RR5' from
'CCC/RR5'.
TN:
--FC and LC long-term IDRs to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--FC and LC short-term IDRs to 'C' from 'B';
--USD200 million senior unsecured bonds to 'CCC/RR4' from
'B-/RR4'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Macro
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
SAN Rio
--Support Rating at '5'.
BBVA Frances
--Support Rating at '5'.
Supervielle:
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
In addition, Fitch has downgraded and withdrawn the following
ratings:
TC:
--LC long-term IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-' and withdrawn;
--LC short-term IDR to 'C' from 'B' and withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
