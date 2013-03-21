(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ATF
Bank JSC's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and
placed the
ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade is driven by the downgrade of ATF's ultimate
parent bank Unicredit
S.p.A. to 'BBB+'/Negative (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on
Italian Banks
Following Sovereign Downgrade' dated 18 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The RWN follows Unicredit's announcement on 15 March 2013 that
it has signed an
agreement for the disposal of its 99.75% share in ATF, and
reclassified the bank
as an asset held for sale. The prospective buyer, KazNitrogenGaz
LLP (not
rated), is a Kazakh-domiciled holding company, fully owned by
local businessman
Galimzhan Esenov, and also holds majority stakes in two small
Kazakh insurance
companies. Unicredit expects the sale to be completed by
end-April 2013 subject
to approval by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the RWN on the Long-term IDRs following (i)
completion of the
sale, and (ii) a review of ATF's standalone profile, which
drives its Viability
Rating (VR) of 'b-'. Following the resolution of the RWN, Fitch
expects that
ATF's Long-term IDR will probably be aligned with its VR, given
the more limited
reliability of support from the new shareholder and significant
uncertainty
concerning the readiness of the Kazakh authorities to provide
support, even to
systemically important domestic banks.
ATF's VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality, moderate
capitalisation, modest
pre-impairment profitability (before expenses and recoveries
related to credit
protection of the loan book provided by Unicredit) and negative
net income for
the past four years. However, the VR also considers the bank's
currently
satisfactory liquidity position, the moderate improvement in
capitalisation
following the equity injection by Unicredit in Q312 and the
generally supportive
operating environment, which should help efforts to stabilise
and improve asset
quality.
Fitch's review of the VR will focus in particular on (i) recent
asset quality
trends, the current adequacy of loan impairment reserves and the
plans of the
new shareholder and management to resolve problem exposures;
(ii) the stability
of the bank's funding following recent deposit outflows and the
announcement of
the sale, and the bank's future funding strategy, and (iii) the
structure of the
acquisition, including any leverage at the new shareholder
level, and the bank's
strategy following the change in ownership.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB',
placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3' placed on RWN
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA(kaz)' from
'AA+(kaz)', placed on
RWN
Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected
Support Rating: '2' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', placed on
RWN
National senior unsecured debt rating downgraded to 'AA(kaz)'
from 'AA+(kaz)',
placed on RWN
Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', placed on RWN
National subordinated debt downgraded to 'AA-(kaz)' from
'AA(kaz)', placed on
RWN
Perpetual subordinated notes downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-',
placed on RWN
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different from the
original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitry Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairman
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', dated 5
December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
