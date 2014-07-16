(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca
Popolare di
Vicenza's (BPV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB'
from 'BB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Italian
medium-sized banking
groups. Fitch will shortly publish the main findings of this
review in a report,
' Peer Review: Italian Medium-Sized Banks ', on
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrades of BPV's VR and Long-term IDR reflect the
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality and low reserve coverage levels. Even
including the EUR608m
capital increase that is expected to be completed shortly, BPV's
unreserved
impaired loans would account for 90% of its Fitch core capital,
which Fitch
considers high by both domestic and international comparison.
BPV has already planned additional capital strengthening
measures of EUR600m
over the next three years. Fitch acknowledges that in the first
two quarters of
2014 BPV's inflow of new impaired loans has decreased, but in
our opinion, this
capital strengthening is necessary to compensate for potentially
high loan
impairment charges in the context of the Asset Quality Review
exercise.
Capitalisation is a key rating driver and also drives the Stable
Outlook on the
bank's Long-term IDR. In addition, the Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's opinion
of the existence of initial signs of normalisation in the
operating environment
and financial markets in Italy. BPV is based in one of the most
industrialised
and wealthy areas of the country where the density of
export-oriented firms,
which are the engine of the Italian economy, is high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BPV's VR would come under pressure if asset quality were to
deteriorate and
capitalisation to weaken above the agency's expectations as a
result of the
Asset Quality Review or higher inflows of impaired loans. Upward
movements in
the ratings are unlikely at the moment and would require a
material improvement
of asset quality, a turnaround in the structural profitability
of commercial
activities and adequate capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BPV's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB' reflect
the regional importance of BPV to Italy and Fitch's view that
there is a
moderate probability that the authorities would provide support
to BPV if
required because of the bank's strong franchise in its home
region and fairly
large customer funding base.
In Fitch's view there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect the
EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national
legislation
later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's
view, these two
developments will dilute the influence Italy has in deciding how
Italian banks
are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses
in its banks if
they fail solvability assessments.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to further progress made
in implementing
the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of
creditors by 2016
before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds.
A functioning
SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without
jeopardising the wider
financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers.
Once these are
operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the
likelihood of
banks' senior creditors receiving full support from the
sovereign if ever
required, despite their systemic importance, will diminish
substantially, unless
mitigating factors arise in the meantime.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near term
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in the
next one to two years. Fitch expects BPVs' SR to be downgraded
to '5' and SRF to
be revised downwards to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is
likely to be
some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. However, a downward revision
of the SRF
would not result in a downgrade of BPV's Long- and Short-term
IDRs given that
the IDRs are based on its standalone financial strength, as
reflected in its VR.
The SR and SRF are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's
assumptions about the
sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a downgrade of
Italy's sovereign
rating) to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt issued by BPV is notched once off
BPV's VR to
reflect Fitch's view of loss severity risk based on their level
of
subordination. The absence of coupon flexibility means that
non-performance risk
is minimal hence no further notching is applied. Its rating is
primarily
sensitive to any change in the VR, which drives the rating, but
also to any
change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk
relative to
BPV's viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB+', Short-term affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
