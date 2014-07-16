(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca Popolare di Vicenza's (BPV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow a periodic review of Italian medium-sized banking groups. Fitch will shortly publish the main findings of this review in a report, ' Peer Review: Italian Medium-Sized Banks ', on www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrades of BPV's VR and Long-term IDR reflect the deterioration in the bank's asset quality and low reserve coverage levels. Even including the EUR608m capital increase that is expected to be completed shortly, BPV's unreserved impaired loans would account for 90% of its Fitch core capital, which Fitch considers high by both domestic and international comparison. BPV has already planned additional capital strengthening measures of EUR600m over the next three years. Fitch acknowledges that in the first two quarters of 2014 BPV's inflow of new impaired loans has decreased, but in our opinion, this capital strengthening is necessary to compensate for potentially high loan impairment charges in the context of the Asset Quality Review exercise. Capitalisation is a key rating driver and also drives the Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR. In addition, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion of the existence of initial signs of normalisation in the operating environment and financial markets in Italy. BPV is based in one of the most industrialised and wealthy areas of the country where the density of export-oriented firms, which are the engine of the Italian economy, is high. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT BPV's VR would come under pressure if asset quality were to deteriorate and capitalisation to weaken above the agency's expectations as a result of the Asset Quality Review or higher inflows of impaired loans. Upward movements in the ratings are unlikely at the moment and would require a material improvement of asset quality, a turnaround in the structural profitability of commercial activities and adequate capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BPV's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB' reflect the regional importance of BPV to Italy and Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability that the authorities would provide support to BPV if required because of the bank's strong franchise in its home region and fairly large customer funding base. In Fitch's view there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two developments will dilute the influence Italy has in deciding how Italian banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if they fail solvability assessments. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to further progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of banks' senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite their systemic importance, will diminish substantially, unless mitigating factors arise in the meantime. Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation in the near term and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to being ready in the next one to two years. Fitch expects BPVs' SR to be downgraded to '5' and SRF to be revised downwards to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. However, a downward revision of the SRF would not result in a downgrade of BPV's Long- and Short-term IDRs given that the IDRs are based on its standalone financial strength, as reflected in its VR. The SR and SRF are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating) to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt issued by BPV is notched once off BPV's VR to reflect Fitch's view of loss severity risk based on their level of subordination. The absence of coupon flexibility means that non-performance risk is minimal hence no further notching is applied. Its rating is primarily sensitive to any change in the VR, which drives the rating, but also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to BPV's viability. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Short-term affirmed at 'B' Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 879087 202 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1158, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 