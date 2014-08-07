(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Banco de la
Nacion Argentina's (Sucursal Uruguay) (BNAUY) Local Currency
(LC) long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. Simultaneously,
Fitch has
upgraded the bank's Foreign Currency (FC) long-term IDR to 'CCC'
from 'CC' and
affirmed its Support Rating at '5'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs
The downgrade of BNAUY's LC IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-'/Negative
Outlook aligns it
with the LCR IDR of Argentina. This action follows the recent
restrictive
default of the Argentine sovereign, which also triggered a
downgrade of the
country's sovereign long-term LC IDR and Country Ceiling to
'CCC' from 'B-' (for
additional details, see 'Fitch Downgrades Argentina's FC IDR to
'RD', dated July
31, 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com).
The upgrade of BNAUY's FC IDR to 'CCC' from 'CC' also aligns it
with the credit
worthiness of Argentina. Although the sovereign's FC IDR was
downgraded to 'RD'
(due to the current default status of certain debt securities
affected by a
court ruling), on Fitch's view the sovereign payment capacity is
currently
measured by the 'CCC' rating on its LC and FC debt securities
issued under
Argentina Law.
BNAUY is a fully integrated branch of Banco de la Nacion
Argentina's (BNA).
BNA's creditworthiness is intrinsically aligned with that of the
sovereign, not
only because the existing explicit guarantee in place, but also
given its
systemic importance as the largest bank in Argentina.
BNAUY's ratings reflect the high probability of receiving
support, if it were
needed, from the Republic of Argentina. BNA liabilities
(including its branches
abroad) are fully guaranteed by the Republic of Argentina.
BNA is the largest commercial bank in Argentina, with 27%
deposit and 21% loan
market shares, with the largest nationwide coverage and is a
leader in most
business lines. Similar to other government-owned banks, BNA has
a sizable
exposure to both loans and investments in government securities
while enjoying
the best funding base in its home country. Foreign branches are
used by BNA
(including BNAUY) to foster trade finance operations and the
operations of
Argentinean companies abroad. Government exposure at BNAUY is
significantly
below than of BNA.
SUPPORT RATING
BANUY's support rating of '5' considers that external support,
although possible
(and backed by an explicit guarantee), cannot be relied upon,
given the high
political interference risk and ample economic imbalances of the
Republic of
Argentina.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS & SUPPORT RATING
The FC and LC IDRs do not have Rating Outlooks.
BNAUY's ratings continue sensitive to Argentina's sovereign
rating and its
capacity and willingness to provide support to BNA and its
branches.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52 818 399 9169
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Satarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31,
2014;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', Aug. 10, 2012.
