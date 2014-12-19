(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco di Desio e della Brianza's (BDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and its Viability Rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows the completion of the acquisition of Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPSpoleto), a small bank based in the central Italian region of Umbria. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) The downgrade of the IDRs and VR reflects the deterioration of BDB's asset quality and, to a lesser extent, of its capitalisation as a result of the acquisition of BPSpoleto. The downgrade is limited to one notch as Fitch expects the group to benefit from cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities, which in the medium term should support its profitability. In addition, the acquisition has reduced BDB's geographical concentration, and not increased the bank's risk appetite, in Fitch's view. BPSpoleto's clientele is similar to that of BDB. Asset quality has weakened post-acquisition, and is one of the key rating drivers. BDB's impaired loans ratio increased to a high 13.6% of gross loans at end-September 2014, up from a 2012-2013 average of 8%. BDB had historically benefited from better asset quality compared with its domestic peers, but this advantage has been eroded by the acquisition. The coverage of impaired loans by reserves has improved, which Fitch views positively, due to BDB's efforts to increase provisions on its own portfolio and the conservative provisioning policy of BPSpoleto. BDB's adequate capital ratios support the ratings, although capital-at-risk has weakened as a result of the acquisition. The substantial addition to the stock of impaired loans means that unreserved impaired loans represent a high three-quarters of Fitch core capital at end-September 2014, against around half before the acquisition. Fitch views capitalisation as key rating driver. The acquisition did not materially affect the group's reported regulatory capital ratios; BDB's post-acquisition Fitch Core Capital to weighted risks ratio at end-September 2014 was 11.3% compared with a pre-acquisition 12.5% at end-2013. BDB's profitability should benefit from cost efficiencies, higher earnings generation capacity offered by cross-selling opportunities and loan and funding re-pricing. BDB's standalone profitability had already recovered in 2014, supported by resilient net interest income and declining loan impairment charges, after the small net loss posted in 2013. The absence of branch overlap and redundant staff reduces the risk of unproductive spending. We believe the acquisition of BPspoleto is neutral for the group's funding profile. Retail funding for the group continues to represent more than 85% of total non-equity funding and ECB funding is small, among the lowest among Italian medium-sized banks rated by Fitch. Liquidity remains ample. Residual execution risks will remain until systems and procedures are fully aligned, which Fitch expects to happen in early 2015. These risks will gradually reduce as the integration proceeds. Management is hands-on in the integration process and planned timeline. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that BDB's profitability will benefit from the acquisition of BPSpoleto in the medium term, potentially placing the group at an advantage compared with immediate peers. The acquisition allows for revenue and cost synergies at a time when the performance outlook for Italian banks remains somewhat lacklustre. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Material asset quality deterioration or failure to generate the expected cost and revenue synergies and ultimately improve operating profitability would put pressure on BDB's VR and IDRs. A weakening of capitalisation would also be rating negative. A return to BDB's past healthy asset quality indicators, lower capital at risk together with the recovery in profitability that Fitch expects could, over time, be beneficial to the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BDB's Support Rating (SR) of '4' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'B+' reflect BDB's mainly private ownership structure and its fairly small size, making it unlikely that the authorities would support the bank if needed. The ability and propensity of BDB's private shareholders to provide support, albeit possible, cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of sovereign support propensity due to progress in addressing effective bank resolution. Fitch expects sufficient progress to have been made for BDB's SR to be downgraded to '5' and for the SRF to be revised downwards to 'No Floor' by mid-2015. Meanwhile, BDB's SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumption on the reduced ability of the sovereign to provide support, for example following a sovereign downgrade, although this is unlikely at present. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB', off RWN, Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3', off RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb', off RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+ Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 