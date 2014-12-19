(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banco di Desio e
della Brianza's (BDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'
and its Viability Rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' and removed them
from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable. A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows the completion of the acquisition of
Banca Popolare di
Spoleto (BPSpoleto), a small bank based in the central Italian
region of Umbria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Rating (VR)
The downgrade of the IDRs and VR reflects the deterioration of
BDB's asset
quality and, to a lesser extent, of its capitalisation as a
result of the
acquisition of BPSpoleto. The downgrade is limited to one notch
as Fitch expects
the group to benefit from cost synergies and cross-selling
opportunities, which
in the medium term should support its profitability. In
addition, the
acquisition has reduced BDB's geographical concentration, and
not increased the
bank's risk appetite, in Fitch's view. BPSpoleto's clientele is
similar to that
of BDB.
Asset quality has weakened post-acquisition, and is one of the
key rating
drivers. BDB's impaired loans ratio increased to a high 13.6% of
gross loans at
end-September 2014, up from a 2012-2013 average of 8%. BDB had
historically
benefited from better asset quality compared with its domestic
peers, but this
advantage has been eroded by the acquisition. The coverage of
impaired loans by
reserves has improved, which Fitch views positively, due to
BDB's efforts to
increase provisions on its own portfolio and the conservative
provisioning
policy of BPSpoleto.
BDB's adequate capital ratios support the ratings, although
capital-at-risk has
weakened as a result of the acquisition. The substantial
addition to the stock
of impaired loans means that unreserved impaired loans represent
a high
three-quarters of Fitch core capital at end-September 2014,
against around half
before the acquisition. Fitch views capitalisation as key rating
driver. The
acquisition did not materially affect the group's reported
regulatory capital
ratios; BDB's post-acquisition Fitch Core Capital to weighted
risks ratio at
end-September 2014 was 11.3% compared with a pre-acquisition
12.5% at end-2013.
BDB's profitability should benefit from cost efficiencies,
higher earnings
generation capacity offered by cross-selling opportunities and
loan and funding
re-pricing. BDB's standalone profitability had already recovered
in 2014,
supported by resilient net interest income and declining loan
impairment
charges, after the small net loss posted in 2013. The absence of
branch overlap
and redundant staff reduces the risk of unproductive spending.
We believe the acquisition of BPspoleto is neutral for the
group's funding
profile. Retail funding for the group continues to represent
more than 85% of
total non-equity funding and ECB funding is small, among the
lowest among
Italian medium-sized banks rated by Fitch. Liquidity remains
ample.
Residual execution risks will remain until systems and
procedures are fully
aligned, which Fitch expects to happen in early 2015. These
risks will gradually
reduce as the integration proceeds. Management is hands-on in
the integration
process and planned timeline.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that BDB's
profitability will
benefit from the acquisition of BPSpoleto in the medium term,
potentially
placing the group at an advantage compared with immediate peers.
The acquisition
allows for revenue and cost synergies at a time when the
performance outlook for
Italian banks remains somewhat lacklustre.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Material asset quality deterioration or failure to generate the
expected cost
and revenue synergies and ultimately improve operating
profitability would put
pressure on BDB's VR and IDRs. A weakening of capitalisation
would also be
rating negative. A return to BDB's past healthy asset quality
indicators, lower
capital at risk together with the recovery in profitability that
Fitch expects
could, over time, be beneficial to the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BDB's Support Rating (SR) of '4' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'B+' reflect
BDB's mainly private ownership structure and its fairly small
size, making it
unlikely that the authorities would support the bank if needed.
The ability and
propensity of BDB's private shareholders to provide support,
albeit possible,
cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of sovereign support
propensity due
to progress in addressing effective bank resolution. Fitch
expects sufficient
progress to have been made for BDB's SR to be downgraded to '5'
and for the SRF
to be revised downwards to 'No Floor' by mid-2015. Meanwhile,
BDB's SR and SRF
are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumption on the reduced
ability of the
sovereign to provide support, for example following a sovereign
downgrade,
although this is unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB', off RWN, Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3', off RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb', off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+
