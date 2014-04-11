(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Bank Centercredit (BCC) and its
Russian
subsidiary, Bank BCC-Moscow (BCCM), to 'B' from 'B+', and
withdrawn the ratings
of BCCM. Fitch has also affirmed ATF Bank at 'B-' with a Stable
Outlook and
Moskommertsbank (MKB), Kazkommertsbank's (KKB; B/Stable) Russian
subsidiary at
'CCC'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this document.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BCC
The downgrade of BCC reflects the significant deterioration of
its asset
quality. The ratings also consider its moderate capitalisation,
weak
profitability and greater reliance on National Bank of
Kazakhstan (NBK) funding
following recent deposit outflows. However, the ratings are
supported by the
bank's reasonable coverage of currently recognised problem
loans, relatively
conservative management and the generally supportive growth
environment.
BCC's non-performing loans (NPLs; 90+ days overdue) more than
doubled in 2013
and stood at 19.4% of gross loans at end-2013 compared with 9.7%
at end-2012.
This was partially driven by a KZT34bn write-back of
fully-reserved impaired
loans due to changes in NBK regulation and by migration of
KZT24bn restructured
loans into the non-performing category. However, around KZT40bn
of new NPLs were
also generated from the performing portfolio.
Total reported problem loans (NPLs and exposures identified by
management as
restructured) increased to a high 28% of the portfolio at
end-2013 from 21% at
end-2012. In addition, reported restructured loans may
understate BCC's asset
quality problems as loans rescheduled without a reduction of 10%
or more in the
net present value of the exposure are not reported in this
category. Fitch
estimates that seven of the largest 20 exposures (9% of the
total loan book, or
0.9x Fitch core capital (FCC) net of reserves) have been
restructured without
falling into this category for reporting purposes.
Positively, impairment reserves fully covered NPLs at end-2013,
and Fitch
calculates that BCC could have reserved 90% of total reported
problem exposures
before its regulatory capital ratio would have fallen to the
minimum 10%. At the
same time, BCC's capitalisation is only moderate, reflected in a
FCC ratio of
8.2% at end-2013, and the quality of regulatory capital is
rather weak, with
almost half of this accounted for by instruments other than
common equity. The
bank's profitability remains weak with a return on average
equity of only 0.4%
in 2013 (0.3% in 2012), resulting in limited internal capital
generation.
BCC's liquidity position suffered from KZT110bn (14% of customer
funds) net
deposit outflow in February 2014, but was supported by a KZT80bn
facility
provided by the National Bank of Kazakhstan and remains
acceptable in light of
modest near-term debt repayments.
BCC's risk profile benefits moderately from oversight by its
major shareholder,
Korea's Kookmin Bank (KMB, A/Stable; 42% stake). However, Fitch
does not expect
KMB to provide significant financial support to BCC prior to
consolidation of a
controlling stake, which is reflected in the Support Rating of
'5'. The
assignment of a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflects
Fitch's view that
sovereign assistance cannot be relied upon in all circumstances,
in particular
if the bank requires solvency, rather than liquidity support.
KMB has an option,
valid until 2017, to purchase the IFC's10% stake, but in Fitch's
view is
unlikely to exercise this in the near term.
BCC's senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with the bank's
IDRs reflecting
average recovery prospects. BCC's dated and perpetual
subordinated debt is rated
one and two notches below the bank's VR, respectively, in line
with Fitch's
criteria for rating such instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BCC
Significant continued deterioration of asset quality putting
more acute pressure
on the bank's capitalisation could result in a further
downgrade. Upside
potential for BCC's ratings is currently limited. However,
stabilisation of
asset quality trends and improvements in performance and
capitalisation would be
credit positive.
BCC's ratings could be upgraded by several notches if KMB
consolidates a
majority stake in the bank and affirms its strategic commitment
to BCC. However,
Fitch views this scenario as unlikely in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ATF
ATF's ratings remain constrained by its large stock of legacy
problem assets,
and weak capital and performance. The ratings are supported by
the bank's
currently comfortable liquidity and stable funding base, and
some limited
progress with recoveries of problem loans.
Following the acquisition by the new shareholder in May 2013,
NPLs fell
moderately to 44% at end-2013 from 51% at end-1H13 (but broadly
in line with the
46% reported at end-2012). Restructured loans comprised a
further 15% of the
portfolio at end-2013, and impairment coverage of NPLs and
restructured
exposures combined was a moderate 58%. Management expects to
recover an
additional KZT60bn of NPLs (equal to 7% of the gross loan book)
in 2014, which
will be moderately credit positive if accomplished, but unlikely
to result in
significant provision reversals.
ATF's capital has been undermined by losses over the past five
years. The FCC
ratio was a moderate 11.3% at end-2013, and unreserved NPLs and
restructured
loans combined were equal to 2.8x FCC. At 1 March 2014, the
regulatory total
capital ratio stood at 12.6%, meaning the bank could have
increased impairment
reserves to 37% of the portfolio without breaching the 10%
minimum ratio. The
benefits of the loan book guarantee provided by previous owner
Unicredit have
already been fully accounted for through recognition of a
receivable (now booked
off balance sheet and backed by a deposit), and so do not
represent a source of
upside for the capital position.
ATF's profit retention was close to zero in 2013 and would have
been negative
without a one-off gain of KZT4.4bn from a tax reversal. Bank was
nearly
break-even on pre-impairment basis, net of interest income
accrued but not
received in cash, indicating that ATF is unlikely to restore its
capital
position through internal generation.
ATF's deposit base has been reasonably stable following the
acquisition, and the
bank has benefited from sizable inflows of state/ quasi-state
funding since
coming under domestic ownership. Liquidity is comfortable, with
liquid assets at
end-1Q14 covering 20% of customer funding following repayment of
a USD311m
Eurobond and KZT11bn subordinated bonds in February 2014. The
bank has no
material repayments scheduled for the rest of the year.
The rating of ATF's senior debt is equalised with the bank's
Long-term IDR.
Subordinated debt issues and perpetual debt are notched off
ATF's VR by one and
two notches, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ATF
Renewed weakening of asset quality and/or deterioration of
performance,
resulting in downward pressure on capitalisation, could result
in a downgrade.
Any indication by the NBK that it may intervene to restore the
bank's solvency
(not expected by Fitch at present) could also result in a
downgrade.
An upgrade of ATF's ratings would require significant
improvement of asset
quality metrics and/or a recapitalisation of the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MKB
MKB's Long-term IDR of 'CCC' is driven by the bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness,
in particular its weak asset quality and capitalisation.
Fitch views capital support from MKB's ultimate 100%
shareholder, KKB as
unreliable and thus does not factor it into the bank's ratings.
KKB has not
provided capital to MKB in the recent past and has no plans to
do so in the
future, despite MKB's weak asset quality and capital position.
KKB's funding of
its subsidiary is expensive, and liquidity support is moderately
constrained by
the Kazakh regulatory limit of 10% of the parent's regulatory
capital. Fitch
classifies MKB as a subsidiary of 'limited importance' to KKB,
and it does not
qualify as a 'material subsidiary', i.e. would not trigger cross
default
clauses, under the terms of KKB's Eurobonds.
MKB's problem loans (NPLs and restructured) increased to 55% of
the book at
end-2013 from 44% at end-2012, mostly due to an increase in
restructured
exposures and shrinkage of the loan book. Statutory reserves
covered a moderate
22% of the loan book, and the bank's rather tight regulatory
capitalisation
(12.2%) allowed it to reserve only a low additional 4% of gross
loans.
MKB's bottom line turned marginally positive in 2013,
underpinned by RUB156m
income from the sale of foreclosed collateral. However,
operating profit was
still weak, driven by lumpy impairment charges, high operating
costs and a
relatively narrow net interest margin (a function of weak asset
quality).
Liquidity is currently satisfactory, with liquid assets covering
23% of deposits
at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MKB
Increased pressure on MKB's capital, for example in case of a
further weakening
of its asset quality, and/or regulatory sanctions would be
credit negative.
Sufficient recapitalisation of the bank could lead to an
upgrade, but this is
not currently expected by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BCCM
BCCM's IDRs are equalised with those of BCC, given the stable
support track
record, significant management and operational integration of
the two banks and
the small size of the subsidiary (around 2.6% of the parent's
total assets as of
end-2013), resulting in a manageable cost of potential support.
The 'b-' VR
reflects BCCM's weak performance, deterioration of asset
quality, tight
liquidity and limited franchise, but also takes into account the
bank's sound
loss absorption capacity and solid reserves created against
non-performing
loans.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as BCCM has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or analytical
coverage for BCCM.
The ratings actions are as follows:
BCC
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+', Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB+(kaz)' from
'BBB(kaz)', Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating downgraded to 'BB+(kaz)'
from 'BBB(kaz)'
Dated subordinated debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR5'
National dated subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)'
from 'BB+(kaz)'
Perpetual subordinated debt affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating
RR6
ATF
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-',
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(kaz)', Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B-', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(kaz)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC', Recovery Rating 'RR5'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B(kaz)'
Perpetual subordinated notes: affirmed at 'CC', Recovery Rating
'RR6'
MKB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B(rus)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
BCCM
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+', Outlook
Stable, and withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' and withdrawn
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB+(rus)' from
'A-(rus)', Outlook
Stable, and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '4' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BCC, ATF, MKB)
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (BCCM)
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (ATF)
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Secondary Analyst (BCC)
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Secondary Analyst (MKB)
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Secondary Analyst (BCCM)
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24 September
2013 ,'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria ', dated 30
October 2013, and
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
