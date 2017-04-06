(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank of Astana JSC (BoA) and
AsiaCredit Bank JSC (ACB)
to 'B-' from 'B'. Fitch has also placed Eximbank Kazakhstan's
(Exim) Long-Term
IDRs of 'B-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on BoA
and ACB are
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
ACB
The downgrade of ACB's IDRs to 'B-' from 'B' reflects the
persistently high
amount of high-risk/impaired loans and the modest capital buffer
relative to
potential problems. The ratings also capture the bank's limited
franchise and
high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. However,
the ratings are
supported by the still reasonable liquidity position after some
tightening in
the last few months.
ACB reported moderate non-performing loans (NPLs) of 9%
(reserved by only 33%)
and a low 1% restructured loans (unreserved) at end-2016.
However, Fitch's
review of the 25 largest borrowers revealed that in addition
about 22% of gross
loans (1x Fitch core capital (FCC) net of reserves and cash
collateral at
end-2016) were potentially high-risk, mainly due to high accrued
interest/grace
periods. An additional 9% of gross loans (53% of FCC) were
represented by
receivables from debt collection companies, which Fitch also
views as high-risk.
In 2016, 25% of interest income on loans was accrued but not
received in cash,
suggesting underlying weakness in loan performance. Positively,
foreign currency
(FC) lending is low (6%).
Reported profitability was modest, with return on equity (ROE)
and return on
assets (ROA) of 8% and 0.7%, respectively, in 2016. However,
adjusting for
uncollected accrued interest, the core pre-impairment result was
negative (equal
to about 3% of average gross loans in 2016).
ACB's reported FCC was a moderate 13.6% at end-2016. The
regulatory Tier 1 ratio
at end-1M17 was at a similar level and significantly above the
8.5% minimum
(including 2% conservation buffer). Fitch, however, views ACB's
capitalisation
as vulnerable given the aforementioned significant high-risk
exposures.
The deposit base stabilised in March 2017 after a sizable 40%
outflow of
customer funding (mainly due to withdrawals of state companies)
in 4Q16-2M17,
driven by negative market sentiment. These outflows were covered
by a reduction
in liquidity reserves and some loan book deleveraging. The bank
manages
liquidity reasonably conservatively, and at end-1Q17 the
liquidity buffer still
covered total deposits by 33%.
BoA
The downgrade of BoA's IDRs, which are driven by the bank's
Viability Rating,
reflects primarily the recent weakening of asset quality and
profitability. The
ratings also reflect the bank's moderate capital ratios and
limited liquidity
buffer.
BoA's end-2016 NPLs remained broadly at the level of end-2015,
at around 4.5% of
gross loans, although their coverage by reserves decreased to
0.7x from 1.2x.
However, the bank's restructured loans increased significantly
to a high 44% of
gross loans at end-2016 from 19% at end-2015.
Of these restructured loans, around 26% of gross loans were
reportedly
amortising in lighter schedules, while the other 18% had grace
periods for both
interest and principal payments. The latter category represents
impaired loans
as these borrowers currently cannot service their debt due to
significant
financial difficulties. Fitch estimates that, at end-2016, BoA's
total problem
loans (NPLs plus impaired restructured) were covered by reserves
at a low 14%,
representing a significant contingent provisioning liability for
the bank; net
problem loans were equal to 1.1x FCC.
The loan book is highly concentrated, with the 25 largest
exposures comprising
around 54% of gross loans (3.2x FCC) at end-2016. The
higher-risk ones are those
issued for project finance and construction purposes (at least
30% of gross
loans or 1.8x FCC) and loans to collectors (including
receivables booked outside
of the loan book equal to 0.6x FCC).
BoA's end-2016 FCC ratio remained broadly at the level of
end-2015, at around
11%, while its total regulatory capital ratio decreased to 10.9%
at end-2016
from 13.9% at end-2015, mainly due to the repayment of KZT7
billion subordinated
debt and 33% growth of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in 2016. At
end-2016, BoA's
capitalisation allowed the bank to reserve an additional 6% of
gross loans, up
to 9% in total (down from 7% and 12%, respectively, at end-2015)
before
breaching minimum capital requirements. BoA's loss absorption
capacity is also
undermined by the bank's high loan book concentrations and
significant
unreserved high-risk loans.
BoA's profitability continued to weaken, with a reported 0.6%
return on average
assets (ROAA) and 6% return on average equity (ROAE) in 2016
after 1% and 7.6%,
respectively, in 2015 (2014: 1.3% and 9.4%). The bank's
cash-based
pre-impairment profitability turned negative in 2016, with
pre-provision results
adjusted for uncollected interest equalling a negative 0.5% of
average total
assets.
Fitch views the bank's liquidity as moderate due to high and
increased
concentrations in the bank's deposit base. At end-2016, the 20
largest customers
provided around 69% of customer funding (end-2015: 57%) or
around 62% of
liabilities (41%). The largest depositor alone provided around
30% of customer
funding or around 27% of liabilities at the date, but its
balance should
reportedly remain stable at least in the near term. At end-2M17,
BoA's total
available liquidity, net of potential debt repayments in the
next 12 months,
moderately exceeded funds from the largest depositor.
EXIM
The placement of Exim's IDRs on RWN reflects continued pressure
on the bank's
asset quality and capitalisation and the deterioration in the
bank's liquidity
position.
NPL and restructured loan ratios remained high and unchanged in
2016, at around
3% and 57%, respectively. However, these grew in absolute terms,
as the loan
book increased by about 18%, partly due to interest accruals, as
most
restructured loans have grace periods on interest and principal
repayments.
About 34% of accrued interest was not received in cash in 2016,
and Exim has by
far the highest accrued interest-to-gross loans ratio in the
system, at 36% at
end-2016 compared with the 8% average.
Most restructured loans are related either to energy
infrastructure projects
developed by the bank's shareholders or to legacy construction
projects. Given
the multiple delays in completion of these projects, loan
recovery prospects are
very uncertain. Reserves covered only 28% (end-2015: 34%) of
NPLs and
restructured loans, while the unreserved part was equal to a
high 2.9x of FCC
(2.2x) at end-2016. Additionally, at least 10% of Exim's
end-2016 gross
corporate book (equal to 66% of FCC) comprised exposures that
Fitch views as
high-risk, but which were not classified as overdue or
restructured.
Reported profitability weakened further, with ROAA and ROAE for
2016 of 0.3% and
1.5%, respectively, down from 0.5% and 2.5% in 2015. Fitch
calculates that, net
of accrued interest, the bank has been making pre-impairment
losses for several
years.
Reported capital ratios are relatively high (Basel Tier 1 and
total were 17.2%
and 20.1%, respectively, at end-2016), but should be viewed
together with the
high-risk and under-provisioned loan book. At end-2016, Exim's
capital buffer
allowed the bank to create additional reserves equal to only
about 11% of the
loan book (potentially bringing provisions up to 27% of the
portfolio) before
breaching minimum regulatory capital adequacy requirements.
Exim's liquidity tightened sharply in mid-2016 as a result of
related parties'
deposits withdrawals, and the bank required significant funding
support from the
National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) to strengthen its liquidity.
At end-1Q17,
Exim's liquidity buffer was insufficient to repay the first
maturing NBK
facility (KZT10.2 billion in November 2017), underlining the
necessity to
attract new funding or refinance maturing obligations.
Management plans to
strengthen liquidity through the sale of a bond in 2Q17.
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' Support Ratings of '5' reflect Fitch's view that
support from the
banks' private shareholders, although possible, cannot be relied
upon. The
Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' are based on the banks' low
systemic
importance.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS (ACB, EXIM)
The banks' senior unsecured local debt ratings are aligned with
their Long-Term
Local- Currency IDRs and National Long-Term ratings and reflect
Fitch's
assessment that recoveries are likely to be average in the event
of any default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A strengthening of asset quality and core profitability would be
credit-positive
for BoA and ACB. Conversely, a continued weakening of these
banks' performance,
increasing pressure on capitalisation, could lead to further
downgrades.
Fitch plans to resolve the RWN on Exim's ratings based on (i)
realisation of the
bank's plans to strengthen liquidity in 2Q17; and (ii) further
review of the
ability and propensity of sister company Central-Asian
Electric-Power
Corporation (CAEPCo, B+/Stable) to provide solvency or liquidity
support in case
of need.
Debt ratings would likely change in line with their respective
anchor ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
ACB:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)' from
'BB(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)'
from 'BB(kaz)'
BoA:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B',
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
National Long Term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(kaz)' from
'BB(kaz)', Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Exim:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: 'B-', placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B', placed on RWN
National Long-Term Rating: 'B+(kaz) ', placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'b-', placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt ratings: 'B-'/'B+(kaz)'; Recovery Rating
at 'RR4', placed
on RWN
Senior unsecured debt ratings: 'B-(EXP)'/'B+(kaz)(EXP)', placed
on RWN
In accordance with Fitch's policies Eximbank Kazakhstan appealed
and provided
additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action
that is
different than the original rating committee outcome.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 0979
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Artem Beketov (ACB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Maria Kuraeva (BoA, Exim)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
