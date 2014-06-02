(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of
N.T. Butterfield
& Son Limited's (BNTB) preferred stock rating to 'A+' from
'AA-'. The rating
action reflects the downgrade of Bermuda's long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-' on May 30, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PREFERRED STOCK
BNTB's preferred stock rating is equalized with Bermuda's
foreign currency
long-term IDR of 'A+', reflecting the guarantee from the
government of Bermuda.
The Ministry of Finance agreed to guarantee the principal and
dividends on
BNTB's preferred stock when it was issued in 2009.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PREFERRED STOCK
BNTB's preferred stock rating is highly sensitive to any changes
in the ability
of the Bermuda government to fulfil its obligation. A downgrade
in the sovereign
rating of Bermuda would trigger a commensurate downgrade of the
preferred stock.
For more details on Fitch's rating action on Bermuda, please see
release 'Fitch
Downgrades Bermuda's Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Stable'; May 30,
2014, available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update on Position Outlined in
3Q13' (December
2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
