(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco de
Desarrollo Rural
S.A. (Banrural)'s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB'
from 'BB+' and
its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook
on the IDR has
been revised to Stable from Negative.
The National Ratings of Banrural and its subsidiaries Financiera
Rural, S.A. and
Aseguradora Rural, S.A. are unaffected by this rating action. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
Today's rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of
Guatemala's long-term
rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' and country ceiling to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'; the actions
do not reflect changes in the bank's performance. (For
additional details see
'Fitch Downgrades Guatemala's Ratings to 'BB'; Outlook Revised
to Stable',
published June 20, 2014).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
Banrural's IDRs are driven by its VR. Banrural's VR reflect the
bank's strong
capitalization, high profitability, good credit quality and
stable and
diversified deposit base. Banrural's ratings are tempered by its
moderate
concentrations in public sector funding, limited revenue
diversification and
lower efficiency levels, resulting from its micro-finance
orientation.
Banrural's ratings are constrained up to the sovereign's ratings
as it receives
a significant share of its funding from public sector
institutions.
Banrural maintains a strong local franchise underpinned by its
high market
share; ample geographic coverage and unique capacity to provide
products and
services adapted for its main clients. The bank's experience in
the
micro-finance segment results in good delinquency metrics,
comparable with its
corporate oriented peers. Banrural's non-performing loan to
total loans ratio
remains below 1% while reserves coverage is adequate, above 2%
of total loans as
of March 2014.
The bank's profitability is above similarly rated peers, boosted
by its ample
net interest margin. The bank's low funding cost and higher
interest income
compensate for its weaker efficiency levels and lower income
diversification.
Banrural's capital levels continue comparing positively with its
main local
peers and similarly rated international banks. In Fitch's
opinion, the bank's
capitalization will remain sufficient to sustain growth,
underpinned by strong
internal capital generation and moderate dividends payments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
Fitch has revised Banrural's Outlook to Stable to be consistent
with the
Sovereign's Outlook. Changes in the Sovereign rating may result
in similar
rating actions on Banrural's VR and IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support rating (SR) of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is a
moderate probability of support from the state, given its
systemic importance in
the banking system.
Banrural's SR and support rating floor (SRF) indicate that in
the event of
individual risk-profile deterioration, the IDR would not fall
below 'BB-', given
the agency's opinion that government support will be
forthcoming.
The current support rating floor ('BB-'), one notch below the
sovereign rating,
is explained by the moderate financial flexibility of the
government to provide
support to systemically important banks in the country and the
significant
presence of foreign currency funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating.
NATIONAL RATINGS - UNAFFECTED
The national scale ratings of Banrural and its above mentioned
subsidiaries are
unaffected by the review of Guatemala's Sovereign Rating and
Banrural's
international ratings. The National Rating scale provides a
relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities within the country
concerned. Each National
Rating scale is unique, and is defined to serve the needs of the
local market in
question.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banrural:
--Local Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at BB-';
--Local Currency Short Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'B'.
No action has been taken on the following national scale
ratings:
Banrural:
--National Long Term Rating at 'AA+(gtm)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short Term Rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Financiera Rural
--National Long Term Rating at 'AA+(gtm)';
--National Short Term Rating at 'F1+(gtm').
Aseguradora Rural:
--National Insurance Financial Strength at 'AA+(gtm)'.
