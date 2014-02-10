(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG/PARIS, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Barloworld Ltd's (Barloworld) National Long-Term rating and its
domestic medium
term notes' (DMTN) senior unsecured issue rating to 'A+(zaf)'
from 'AA-(zaf)'.
Fitch has also downgraded the National Short-term rating to
'F1(zaf)' from
'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade follows Fitch's revised assessment of Barloworld's
credit profile,
as it considers that Barloworld's relative national scale rating
profile is more
accurately reflected at the 'A+(zaf)' rating level, rather than
any perceived
deterioration in the economic fundamentals of Barloworld.
In particular, Fitch considers that Barloworld's operating
profile and the
group's concentration of activities in Southern Africa leads to
a greater degree
of business risk than its peers rated in the 'AA(zaf)' category,
some of which
are also benefitting from state support, and hence exposes the
group's cash
flows to more volatility in economic downturns. The Stable
Outlook is
underpinned by our expectation that the group will maintain a
broadly stable
financial profile in the next couple of years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Concentration and Cyclicality
Fitch believes that Barloworld's operating risk profile relative
to peers is
heightened by the exposure of its equipment and automotive &
logistics divisions
to the economic cycle. This is further exacerbated by the
group's concentration
of operating activities in southern Africa.
Strong Market Position
Barloworld has a dominant position in the southern African
mining equipment
sector, given its broad product range that covers both surface
and underground
mining. It also remains a major player in the South African
automotive market
with strong market positions in the motor retail, car rental and
fleet
management sectors.
Slow Growth Expected
Revenue increased 11% to ZAR65.1bn in the financial year to 30
September 2013
but Fitch projects lower revenue growth than previous years
given weaker
economic conditions, particularly in the group's automotive and
logistics
divisions. EBIT margins improved to 5.4% in FY13 (FY12: 5.1%)
and we expect them
to remain broadly stable in a range of 5.1% to 6.1% over the
short- to
medium-term.
Equipment under Pressure
The equipment division order book declined to ZAR3.5bn in FY13
(FY12: ZAR5.3bn),
reflecting the negative trend in mining conditions, both
globally and
domestically. Notwithstanding this downward trend, we expect
higher margin
after-market sales to partially offset some of the pressure from
reduced
volumes.
Automotive Outlook Subdued
We expect the automotive and logistics division, particularly in
motor retail
sales to be hit by declining consumer disposable income from
increasing energy
and food costs, possible further interest rate hikes and a
weakening of the rand
to major currencies. However, cost efficiencies and the closer
integration of
the division's retail, car rental and fleet management should
result in stable
projected EBIT margins for this division.
Stable Leverage
Funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net leverage was 2x
in FY13 (FY12:
2.2x) with lease-adjusted gross debt decreasing to ZAR13.7bn in
FY13 (FY12:
ZAR14.1bn).We expect net leverage to trend around 2x over the
short- to
medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 2.0x
-EBIT margin sustained below 4%
-FFO interest cover less than 4.0x
-Evidence of supplier risk
Positive:
Fitch believes that an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable
future due to the
cyclicality and geographical concentration inherent in the
group's business risk
profile.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity is supported by unrestricted cash balances of ZAR2.6bn
at FYE13, by
unutilised bank facilities of ZAR7.9bn - of which ZAR4.9bn is
committed - and by
a longer-dated debt repayment profile. In addition, the group
also has a ZAR10bn
DMTN program (ZAR6.1bn utilised as at 30 September 2013) against
which it issues
short-term commercial paper and long-term bonds.
