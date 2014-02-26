(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded BHF-Bank AG's
(BHF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'A-'
and Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Negative.
All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The rating actions follow the joint announcement of Kleinwort
Benson Group
Limited (KBG, not rated) and its parent RHJ International (RHJ,
not rated) that
the German financial regulator, BaFin, has confirmed that it has
no objections
to their proposed acquisition of BHF-BANK from Deutsche Bank AG
(A+/Stable).
The IDRs were placed on RWN on 7 July 2011 following the
announcement that
Deutsche Bank had entered into exclusive negotiations with RHJ
regarding a
potential sale of BHF to KBG. BHF's IDRs were previously based
on the likelihood
of support from Deutsche Bank.
According to RHJ, the acquisition is subject to certain
conditions prior to
closing, which is expected to take place before the end of March
2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR AND IDRs
The one-notch downgrade of the VR and the downgrade of the IDRs
and the Negative
Outlook reflect the loss of a strong parent as a potential
funding, capital and
liquidity provider. BHF's robust and de-risked balance sheet has
limited the
downgrade of its VR to one notch and kept its IDR just within
investment grade.
BHF's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, which balances prudent
risk-taking, a
sound funding and liquidity profile and good capitalisation with
uncertainty
surrounding its ability to generate sustainable profit while
preserving its low
risk profile. During the next one to two years, the ratings will
primarily be
driven by the strategy management adopts under the new ownership
to improve
profitability.
BHF has successfully de-risked its balance sheet with
substantial support from
Deutsche Bank. This includes the reduction of its financial
markets activities,
as well as new measures taken to improve efficiency. BHF's
business model has
increasingly been oriented towards private banking and asset
management, which
currently generate the bulk of revenue, but revenue will need to
increase to
maintain the bank as a viable business in the medium term. BHF's
earnings have
been held back by the prolonged sale process. Under the new
ownership, Fitch
understands that BHF will increase its loan portfolio to its
2012 level but does
not plan to change its customer profile. An increased loan
portfolio should
boost earnings but will inevitably somewhat reduce BHF's
liquidity and
capitalisation.
BHF's relatively small size for a western European corporate
lender necessitates
a niche merchant banking franchise to remain competitive, which
inevitably means
some concentration risk.
Fitch believes that BHF's new owner's intentions regarding BHF's
strategy,
positioning and restructuring are supportive, although potential
benefits from
cross-fertilisation among the wealth management activities of
KBG and BHF's
broader product range are not quantifiable at this stage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
The Negative Outlook reflects the delicate balancing act BHF
faces in building
its established customer base. It also reflects some uncertainty
around
corporate governance given the new shareholder structure. Having
four core
shareholders should ensure checks and balances on each other,
but any
transactions with the owners will be an area of focus for the
rating.
BHF's VR and IDRs and VR remain sensitive to the evolution of
its business model
and any expansion into riskier businesses. Failure to restore
profitability or
indications of a weakening of its franchise would be negative
rating factors.
BHF's VR and IDRs could also be downgraded if its capitalisation
materially
worsened or its liquidity position significantly weakened. Fitch
does not expect
the new owners to conduct an aggressive dividend policy given
our understanding
that the majority shareholder views BHF as a strategic
investment which is a
cornerstone of its European wealth management strategy.
Upside potential for BHF's IDRs and VR depends on a material
improvement of its
recurring earnings without taking undue risks and establishing a
solid track
record under the new ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITOES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BHF's Support Rating of '5' and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's
view that the probability of sovereign or institutional support
from its new
owners for BHF, although possible, cannot be relied upon. BHF is
more than twice
the size of RHJ's current balance sheet and RHJ's equity at
end-June 2013 of
EUR531.5m is not much larger than that of BHF. KBG's wealth
management
activities, of which BHF will become part, were loss making in
1H13. BHF's
Support Rating was previously based on the likelihood of support
from Deutsche
Bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A-'; off RWN Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'; off RWN
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'; off RWN
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 7680 76 123
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
