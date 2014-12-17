(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
BNP Paribas
Public Sector SCF's (BNPP PS SCF) Obligations Foncieres (OF;
French legislative
covered bonds) to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the downgrade of France's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA''
Outlook Stable', dated
12 December 2014). The programme is affected by the sovereign
rating action
given its cover pool's exposure to French sovereign-related
entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's downgrade of the OF rating to 'AA' is driven by the
cover pool's large
exposure to French sovereign-related assets, in the form of
French sovereign
bonds (4%) and Coface - the French sovereign's export credit
agency -
guarantee/insurance exposures (30%).
In Fitch's analysis, the OF rating is credit-linked to the
rating of France and
the agency assumes that no losses occur on French sovereign
bonds and Coface
guarantee/insurance exposures in a rating scenario at or below
the French
sovereign rating.
In a rating scenario above the French sovereign rating, Fitch
models a default
of some French exposures in the pool, with low recoveries. The
issuer's
committed OC of 5.5% is therefore no longer sufficient to
support a 'AA+' rating
on the OF following the downgrade of the French sovereign to
'AA'.
The OF rating is based on the Long-Term IDR of BNP Paribas
(A+/Stable/a+) and
the IDR uplift of 2 assigned to the programme. This results in a
floor for the
OF rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA',
irrespective of the
actual OC protection available to the OF. As a result, the 'AA'
breakeven OC has
been set at the legal minimum for SCF, which is 5%. BNPP PS
SCF's
Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) remains unchanged.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC
applicable to the
programme. The agency notes that the 5% OC is unlikely to be
sufficient for
maintaining the 'AA' rating of the OF, should the reference IDR
of the programme
be downgraded.
The downgrade of the French sovereign rating by one notch to
'AA' does not
affect the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component of the
Fitch's
discontinuity analysis for French covered bond programmes.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if
BNPP's IDR is
downgraded to 'BBB-' or below.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
