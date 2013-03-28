(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of
Cyprus (BOC) and
Cyprus Popular Bank's (CPB) mortgage covered bonds as follows:
BOC's covered bonds (Cypriot cover pool), EUR1bn: downgraded to
'B' from 'B+';
maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
CPB's covered bonds (Programme II), EUR1.15bn: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+';
maintained on RWN
The bonds are secured by Cypriot residential mortgage assets
(the Cypriot
covered bond programmes).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the downgrade of CPB and BOC's Long
Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'D' (Default) and 'RD' (Restricted
Default) respectively
and the revision of the Country Ceiling for Cyprus to 'B' from
'AAA' on 26 March
2013 (see 'Fitch Downgrades CPB and BOC to 'D' and 'RD';
Hellenic Bank Remains
on Negative Watch' and 'Fitch Places Cyprus on Rating Watch
Negative' both dated
26 March 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). The lower Country
Ceiling imposes a cap
on the ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in the
country,
including covered bond ratings.
The ratings on the Cypriot covered bond programmes are based on
Fitch's view
that material credit risk is present; however in the agency's
opinion it's
unlikely that the obligations would suffer a default in the
short-term. If
needed, Fitch assumes that there is sufficient capacity in the
liquidity
reserves accounts, held by Bank of New York Mellon (BNY,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), to
make timely interest payments under both programmes at the
bonds' next interest
payment date falling in April 2013 for CPB and June 2013 for
BOC, as provided by
the documentation already in place.
Although CPB will cease to exist as an institution, Fitch does
not expect the
Cypriot cover pool to be split from the bank estate and be used
directly to
repay the corresponding covered bonds. Instead, the agency
understands that
CPB's Programme II's cover assets and covered bonds will be
transferred to BOC,
following the agreement between the Eurogroup and the Cypriot
authorities to
fold CPB's "good" bank into BOC, while the "bad" bank will be
wound down.
However, details and timing are not currently available.
While there is still uncertainty regarding the terms of the
recapitalisation of
BOC, Fitch does not expect the outstanding covered bonds to
participate in the
bail-in measures affecting other classes of creditors.
Given that BOC's ('RD') and CPB's ('D') IDRs reflect an uncured
payment default
on other obligations than the covered bonds, Fitch no longer
uses them as a
starting point for its covered bonds credit risk assessment. As
a result, by way
of exception to the agency's covered bond rating criteria, Fitch
has removed the
programmes Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps) of 0 (full
discontinuity), which
generally determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR
of the issuing
entities to the covered bond rating on a probability of default
(PD) basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The covered bonds remain on RWN as a result of the current
banking sector
instability, the uncertainty surrounding the recapitalisation
terms of BOC and
the transfer of CPB's cover assets and liabilities to BOC. The
RWN also
reflects the negative implications of a potential recession on
the domestic
economy and on the quality the banks' the residential mortgage
portfolios, which
would lower the recovery prospects in the event of a covered
bonds default.
Fitch will closely monitor the developments in the
recapitalisation and
restructuring of the banking sector, and reassess the likely
performance of the
Cypriot assets securing the covered bonds.
In the event of an extended or permanent interest payment
shortfall or, after
expiry of the applicable extension, a material principal
shortfall, Fitch would
likely lower the rating of the covered bonds to 'RD' until
recovery prospects
are reviewed before reverting to the rating scale for defaulted
obligations,
ranging from 'C' to 'B'.
The ratings of BOC's and CPB's covered bonds secured by Greek
residential
mortgage assets no longer appear on the Fitch website following
their
cancellation by the respective issuers, as communicated by them.
Piraeus Bank
S.A. (rated 'CCC'/'C') has acquired the Greek banking operations
of BOC and CPB
(see 'Piraeus Deal Boosts Greek Franchise and Short-Term Risks'
dated 27 March
2013 on www.fitchratings.com).
