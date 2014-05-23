(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank
of Cyprus Public
Company Ltd's (BoC, Restricted Default (RD)/VR: cc) EUR1bn
outstanding
residential mortgage covered bonds to 'CCC' from 'B' and removed
them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) where they were originally placed in
March 2013 (see
'Fitch Downgrades BOC and CPB's Cypriot Covered Bonds to
'B'/RWN', dated 28
March 2013 and 'Fitch Places Cypriot Covered Bonds on Rating
Watch Negative',
dated 20 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions result from a full review of the covered
bonds under Fitch's
Covered Bond Rating Criteria, albeit using by way of exception
the bank's
Viability Rating (VR), instead of the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) as a starting
point for its credit risk analysis. Fitch believes that the VR
is a good proxy
to measure the bank's ability to serve its covered bond
obligations as it
reflects the intrinsic creditworthiness of the bank.
Fitch has also undertaken a full review of the programme,
including an update of
its mortgage loss assumptions. However, the increase in the
expected portfolio
loss resulting from the review of assumptions was not a driver
of the downgrade.
The downgrade is a consequence of the linkage of the covered
bonds' rating to
BOC's VR .
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on BOC's 'cc' VR, an IDR
Uplift of 1, a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the
programme asset
percentage (AP) of 95.24%, which provides at least 51%
recoveries on the bonds
assumed to be in default in a 'CCC' rating scenario and allows a
one-notch
uplift above the 'CCC-' rating on a probability of default
basis.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift of '1' for BoC's covered bond programme based
on BoC's large
size in its domestic market and its interconnectedness with the
Cypriot economy.
Fitch's D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) is driven by the
liquidity gaps and
systemic risk component. In Fitch's view the extendible maturity
of 12 months
would not be sufficient to successfully refinance the cover
assets when the
source of payments for the covered bonds switches from the
issuer to the cover
pool.
The 95.24% AP which Fitch relies upon in its analysis is the
maximum level
allowed by the Cypriot covered bond law equals Fitch's
calculated breakeven AP
for the 'CCC' rating.
Fitch has not assigned an Outlook to the covered bonds in line
with its rating
definition, under which Outlooks are applied selectively to
ratings in the
'CCC', 'CC' and 'C' categories.
In the agency's opinion, it is unlikely that the obligations
would suffer a
default on the interest payments in the short term. If needed,
as reported in
the bank's latest covered bonds investor report, there is
sufficient capacity in
the liquidity reserve account, held by Bank of New York Mellon
(BNY,
AA-/Stable/F1+), to make timely interest payments at the bond's
next interest
payment dates falling in June, September and December 2014.
Fitch has increased the foreclosure frequency and house price
decline
assumptions to reflect its forecasts for GDP growth and
unemployment rate, a
significant weakening of the residential housing market and a
notable
deterioration of macroeconomic variables, which is expected to
continue
throughout coming years. Fitch has revised the mortgage loss
assumptions for
Cypriot loans leading to a weighted average (WA) foreclosure
frequency
assumption for the cover pool of 52.0% and a WA recovery rate of
62.5% resulting
in a stressed expected loss of 19.5%.
In the absence of any interest rate hedging, the programme is
exposed to
interest rate and basis risk due to mismatches between the fixed
or floating
rate from the mortgage loans and the EURIBOR-yielding covered
bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, the covered bonds' 'CCC' rating would be
sensitive to any
movements of BOC's VR or IDR.
The covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a deterioration
of the
performance of the residential mortgage portfolio of more severe
magnitude than
currently foreseen.
Fitch's breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress
Addendum', dated 4 February 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6
June 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.