(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banca Popolare di
Milano's (BPM; BB+/Negative/B) mortgage covered bonds
(obbligazioni bancarie
garantite, OBG) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed the programme
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of BPM's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BB+'/Negative from 'BBB-'/RWN (see "Fitch Downgrades
Banca Popolare di
Milano to 'BB+'; Viability Rating to 'bb-'/RWN" dated 18
November 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OBG's 'BBB+' rating is based on BPM's IDR of 'BB+', a
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk assessment) and the
81.5% level of
asset percentage (AP) the issuer commits to in its test
performance report.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is driven by the agency's liquidity gap
and systemic
risk assessment. The 'very high' risk assessment reflects
Fitch's expectation
that in a systemic crisis, deterioration of a sovereign's
creditworthiness would
be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank
liquidity. It also
reflects Fitch's view that the extendible maturity of up to 12
months only
provides a limited mitigant against the liquidity gap risk in
the programme.
The AP publicly disclosed by the issuer is below the breakeven
AP calculated by
Fitch for a 'BBB+' rating, which stands at 82%. This level of AP
allows the OBG
to achieve two notches on a recovery basis above the 'BBB-'
rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis. The breakeven AP has
marginally increased to
82% from 81.5% due to the stressed cash flows being analysed at
'BBB+', one
notch down from the previous 'A-' (see "Fitch Upgrades 1 Italian
OBG Programme;
Affirms 6 and Maintains 1 on RWN", dated 18 October 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Negative Outlook on the OBG is driven by the Negative
Outlook on BPM's IDR
and the outlook for the Italian residential mortgage market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, the OBG's 'BBB+' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if BPM's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches.
If the D-Cap fell to zero or the programme AP went above the
Fitch breakeven AP
of 82%, the 'BBB+' rating would not be affected. However, in
that scenario the
payments of the bonds would not be timely and the OBG would be
rated on a
recovery basis only, as the PD rating would be at the same level
as the IDR of
the issuer. According to Fitch's covered bond master criteria,
an uplift of up
to three notches can be granted above the rating of the covered
bonds on a PD
basis, provided that rating is in the sub-investment grade
category.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the OBG rating will be affected,
among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be
assumed that the breakeven AP will remain stable over time.
Fitch will monitor the actions that BPM will take to meet its
contractual
obligations as asset swap counterparty to the OBG programme.
